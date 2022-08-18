Notre Dame OL Jarrett Patterson questionable for Ohio State game

"Right now we’re being cautious on his return," Freeman said. "We have to rest it. Once we get probably through about a 10-day period of resting, he can go as he can tolerate the pain."

Patterson, who made 34 starts at center the past three seasons, was in line to be No. 5 Notre Dame's starting left guard.

The fifth-year Notre Dame offensive lineman was sidelined by a right foot sprain suffered in Monday's practice, head coach Marcus Freeman shared Thursday. Freeman estimated Patterson would need to miss 7-10 days from practice and deemed him questionable for the season opener at No. Ohio State on Sept. 3.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Patterson was moved to guard after missing spring football due to a torn pectoral (chest) muscle that required surgery. That allowed senior Zeke Correll to establish himself as a worthy starting center in the eyes of offensive line coach Harry Hiestand.

Patterson had his junior season cut short by a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot that required surgery in November and a second surgery in March the following year.

In Patterson's absence, junior Andrew Kristofic (6-5, 300) slid into the No. 1 left guard spot, where he started the final seven games of last season. Sophomore Rocco Spindler (6-5, 315) has also received reps at left guard in a competition with Kristofic.

If Patterson is able to return to practice after 10 days, he should be able to practice in the week leading into the Ohio State game.

“It’s going to be his pain tolerance and how much he can perform at the level we expect him to with the pain," Freeman said of Patterson's eventual practice workload. "He might feel great. I talked to him today, he said he feels greats. We have to do what’s best for J-Patt. If he’s ready to go, he’s going to play. If he’s not ready to go, then we’ll get him ready for when he’s ready to go.”

Patterson and wide receiver Avery Davis are Notre Dame's two returning captains from last season. Davis was lost for the season Friday when he tore the ACL in his right knee.

Various foot injuries have been a recurring issue for the Irish in recent seasons. Fifth-year wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. is working his way back from a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot from the spring. Sophomore tight end Mitchell Evans required surgery to repair the fifth metatarsal in his left foot in July.

Former Irish wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. suffered a fifth metatarsal fracture in July 2020 and reinjured the foot in October, which wiped out his junior season.

Freeman hasn't noticed or been informed that the injuries share a common thread of any kind.

"Those are injuries that happen across college football," Freeman said. "Every year you see a guy with a Lisfranc or a foot injury. It's a part of this game. It’s a tough, grueling game that the only way to prepare your team is to make it hard and to work at it.

"If we didn’t have to go out there and bang each other and work really hard and be ready to play on Sept. 3, we would do that. But we know as a coaching staff that this is what’s necessary to prepare your team to play a grueling 12-game season. Guaranteed 12 games. It’s what it takes.

"Until somebody tells me otherwise, you have to trust the preparation and your process to getting your team ready.”