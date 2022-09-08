The return of Jarrett Patterson is near.

The fifth-year Notre Dame offensive lineman has been practicing all week and is expected to play Saturday against Marshall, head coach Marcus Freeman told reporters Thursday.

"Jarrett has practiced every day, and we are expecting him to play on Saturday," Freeman said. "Unless something crazy happens in the next 48 hours. He's had a good week of practice."

Patterson, a two-time captain and preseason All-American, has been sidelined with a sprained right foot since Aug. 15. He was questionable heading into the season opener against Ohio State last weekend and was not cleared to play after testing himself in warmups.

