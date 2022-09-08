Notre Dame OL Jarrett Patterson expected to play against Marshall
The return of Jarrett Patterson is near.
The fifth-year Notre Dame offensive lineman has been practicing all week and is expected to play Saturday against Marshall, head coach Marcus Freeman told reporters Thursday.
"Jarrett has practiced every day, and we are expecting him to play on Saturday," Freeman said. "Unless something crazy happens in the next 48 hours. He's had a good week of practice."
Patterson, a two-time captain and preseason All-American, has been sidelined with a sprained right foot since Aug. 15. He was questionable heading into the season opener against Ohio State last weekend and was not cleared to play after testing himself in warmups.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound Patterson started 34 games at center for the Irish in the last three seasons. Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand moved Patterson to left guard in the offseason in an effort to get the best five offensive lineman in Notre Dame's starting lineup.
The Irish offensive line struggled without Patterson against Ohio State. Pro Football gave Notre Dame a pass-blocking grade of 53.4, which ranked No. 100 out of 131 FBS teams, and a run-blocking grade of 50.1, which ranked No. 116.
Junior Andrew Kristofic, who replaced Patterson in the starting lineup at left guard, was given the worst pass-blocking (48.1) and run-blocking (51.7) grades of Notre Dame's offensive lineman from PFF in the Ohio State game.
No. 8 Notre Dame (0-1) will be looking to Freeman's first win as head coach against Marshall (1-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. EDT on NBC).
This story will be updated.
