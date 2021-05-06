 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Offensive Lineman Dillan Gibbons Announces He Has Entered NCAA Transfer Portal
Notre Dame OL Dillan Gibbons Announces Intent To Transfer

Patrick Engel
One of the Notre Dame offensive line’s oldest members is exploring his transfer options.

Interior lineman Dillan Gibbons, a fifth-year senior, announced Thursday on social media he has entered the transfer portal. He will be a graduate transfer and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

“Choosing to leave has proven to be the most difficult decision I’ve made to date,” Gibbons wrote in his statement. “Those that know me understand I leave Notre Dame fulfilled and with no regrets.”

Gibbons played in 28 games for Notre Dame from 2017-20. He appeared in 10 games last year, including a start at left guard Dec. 5 against Syracuse. He also played a few series at left guard earlier in the year against Florida State. In each of the last two years, he was a fixture on punt teams and the field goal unit.

This spring, Gibbons has worked mainly as the No. 2 center behind Zeke Correll. He opened the spring taking first-team reps at left guard, but did not appear there in the practice video Notre Dame provided or in the May 1 spring game.

The 6-4, 309-pound Gibbons was Notre Dame’s first commitment of the 2017 class. A three-star recruit out of Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic, Gibbons committed to the Irish on April 4, 2015. Then-offensive line coach Harry Hiestand had offered him just three days prior.

Gibbons’ departure puts Notre Dame at 14 scholarship linemen for 2021. Eleven of them are from the 2019-21 classes. Josh Lugg (2017), Jarrett Patterson and John Dirksen (2018) are the only linemen entering their fourth or fifth year with the program.

