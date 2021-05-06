“Choosing to leave has proven to be the most difficult decision I’ve made to date,” Gibbons wrote in his statement. “Those that know me understand I leave Notre Dame fulfilled and with no regrets.”

Interior lineman Dillan Gibbons , a fifth-year senior, announced Thursday on social media he has entered the transfer portal. He will be a graduate transfer and has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Gibbons played in 28 games for Notre Dame from 2017-20. He appeared in 10 games last year, including a start at left guard Dec. 5 against Syracuse. He also played a few series at left guard earlier in the year against Florida State. In each of the last two years, he was a fixture on punt teams and the field goal unit.

This spring, Gibbons has worked mainly as the No. 2 center behind Zeke Correll. He opened the spring taking first-team reps at left guard, but did not appear there in the practice video Notre Dame provided or in the May 1 spring game.

The 6-4, 309-pound Gibbons was Notre Dame’s first commitment of the 2017 class. A three-star recruit out of Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic, Gibbons committed to the Irish on April 4, 2015. Then-offensive line coach Harry Hiestand had offered him just three days prior.

Gibbons’ departure puts Notre Dame at 14 scholarship linemen for 2021. Eleven of them are from the 2019-21 classes. Josh Lugg (2017), Jarrett Patterson and John Dirksen (2018) are the only linemen entering their fourth or fifth year with the program.