Notre Dame OL Blake Fisher working toward Fiesta Bowl availability

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman made it clear Sunday: the players who give the Fighting Irish the best chance to win the Fiesta Bowl will be the ones who play the most against Oklahoma State on Jan. 1.

True freshman offensive tackle Blake Fisher could be one of those players. The media watched a few periods of practice Sunday for the first time since August. Fisher was fully suited and a full participant in those respective periods. He has not played since Sept. 5 at Florida State. He injured his meniscus in the first half of that game and underwent knee surgery a few days later.

Freeman asked the training staff where Fisher stood in his rehab and what his workload would be for pre-bowl practices. The trainers said Fisher should be able to tolerate individual drills and everything else would come on a case by case basis. It would be up to Fisher to see what he could comfortably handle. It didn't take long to figure it out. "I look and we're in team and he's out there," Freeman said. "He was out there getting some team reps. I don't know if he'll be full go, released for the game yet, but to see him out there during team reps is extremely encouraging. It's good to have him out there." There still isn't much incentive to rush Fisher onto the field in the Fiesta Bowl. The Notre Dame offensive line has stabilized in the second half of the season. Freshman Joe Alt has been a revelation at left tackle, where Fisher started in Tallahassee over three months ago, and senior Josh Lugg has been steady at right tackle. A desperation factor in needing Fisher to get back onto the field simply does not exist.

Notre Dame freshman offensive tackle Blake Fisher returned to practice. (Chad Weaver/BGI)