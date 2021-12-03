Notre Dame officially names Marcus Freeman head coach

The wait for the inevitable final step is over. Notre Dame announced Marcus Freeman as its head coach Friday, the foregone conclusion since news trickled out Wednesday night that the Irish had made him their choice and were in the final stages of working out a contract. All the minutiae are complete. Freeman, 35, is officially the 32nd head coach in program history (30th if excluding 2004 interim Kent Baer and the brief 2001 hire of George O’Leary) and will be introduced at a press conference Monday at 2 p.m. His contract terms were not disclosed in the Friday announcement of his hiring.

Freeman has officially been named head coach. (Matt Cashore/USA Today Sports)

Freeman was elevated into the position after spending one season as the team’s defensive coordinator. Before that, he spent four years in the same role at Cincinnati and led one of the country’s best defenses for three straight years. He replaces Brian Kelly, who left for LSU Nov. 29 after 12 years in charge. Not 48 hours later, it became clear Notre Dame had settled on Freeman. Freeman won’t have to fill out an entire staff. The same day news of Freeman first went public, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees stated his intentions to remain with the program. Several others followed suit. Coaches don’t do that without some idea of who they’d be working under — a further indication Freeman was the choice.