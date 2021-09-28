Notre Dame officially announces Shamrock Series game vs. BYU in Las Vegas

The next edition of the Shamrock Series will send Notre Dame to a new state.

The Irish will play BYU in Las Vegas on Oct. 8, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Raiders, the schools announced Tuesday. It will be the 2022 Shamrock Series game and Notre Dame’s first contest in the state of Nevada. News of the game was first reported in early September, though a date had not been announced then.

The game is the completion of a three-game contract that was originally a six-year pact signed in 2010, but reduced when Notre Dame agreed to a partial scheduling agreement with the ACC. The Irish and Cougars played the first two games in 2012 and 2013 in South Bend. Both were Notre Dame wins.