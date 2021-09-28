Notre Dame officially announces Shamrock Series game vs. BYU in Las Vegas
The next edition of the Shamrock Series will send Notre Dame to a new state.
The Irish will play BYU in Las Vegas on Oct. 8, 2022 at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL’s Raiders, the schools announced Tuesday. It will be the 2022 Shamrock Series game and Notre Dame’s first contest in the state of Nevada. News of the game was first reported in early September, though a date had not been announced then.
The game is the completion of a three-game contract that was originally a six-year pact signed in 2010, but reduced when Notre Dame agreed to a partial scheduling agreement with the ACC. The Irish and Cougars played the first two games in 2012 and 2013 in South Bend. Both were Notre Dame wins.
Discussions between the two sides to play the final game had intensified in recent months, which BYU athletic director Tom Holmoe acknowledged in June. In July, BYU reportedly reached out to Notre Dame about playing a game in 2022. Their agreement on a game fills each team's 2022 schedule.
Notre Dame’s 2022 season begins Sept. 3 at Ohio State. The Irish host Marshall Sept. 10 and Cal Sept. 17 before a trip to North Carolina on Sept. 24.
The Shamrock Series precedes October home games vs Stanford (Oct. 15) and UNLV (Oct. 22). Notre Dame then hosts Clemson on Nov. 5, plays Navy in Baltimore on Nov. 12 and travels to USC to end the regular season on Nov. 26.
Scheduled 2022 Notre Dame games against ACC opponents Boston College (home) and Syracuse (road) have not been given dates. Neither team has learned its 2022 conference schedule or has set games on Notre Dame open dates Oct. 1 and Nov. 19. Boston College plays UConn on Oct. 29, when Notre Dame is also open. Syracuse does not yet have a game set for the day.
Notre Dame has a 6-2 lead in the all-time series against BYU.
----
