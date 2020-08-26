Irish running backs coach Lance Taylor got in touch with Woodward Academy assistant coach Ryan Davis to let him know that he wanted to speak with Alston. The ensuing conversation on August 19 resulted in Alston receiving an offer he coveted.

Notre Dame has been interested in College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy running back Damari Alston for close to a year and finally extended the news of a scholarship offer to the four-star class of 2022 recruit.

“We had a pretty long talk – not just about football,” Alston said. “We talked about my family and his family and how everything has been going with their football team. Coach Taylor is a pretty cool dude, and he wanted to let me know that they were extending the offer to me. He said that they’ve been looking at me for a while.

“Getting this offer is really exciting. I visited a while back when they played Navy, which shows I was already interested in the school. They have a big alumni base. It’s a great offer to have.”

Alston has already connected well with Taylor.

“He’s definitely caring and is serious about the offer,” Alston noted. “Some schools might offer you but then you never talk to them again. But he’s definitely serious.”

When Alston took that visit to Notre Dame, he held a few offers at that point. He’s blown up since then. The Irish’s offer to Alston might be considered “late” as they were the 41st school to offer him, but at the same time, the 5-10, 206-pounder has yet to even play a game of his junior season.

Alton doesn’t feel that the timing of Notre Dame’s offer will play a negative role in how he views them.