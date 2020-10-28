Notre Dame hasn’t signed a prospect from the state of Alabama since the 2019 class (punter Jay Bramblett) but are looking to change that in the 2022 cycle. On Tuesday afternoon, Saraland (Ala.) High class of 2022 wide receiver Jarel Williams announced on social media that he earned an offer from the Fighting Irish.

The Irish put an early offer on the table to the 6-3, 175-pounder on Tuesday. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

A couple of his school’s administrators and head football coach Jeff Kelly brought Williams into the office, and then the 6-3, 175-pounder spoke on the phone with Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor. The news came as a surprise to Williams. “Coach Taylor explained how he liked my film, and he offered me,” recalled Williams. “I was really surprised because I have talked to Coach Del Alexander before, but I didn’t expect to receive an offer. I was very excited.” Williams’ knowledge about Notre Dame this point is understandably limited at this point of his recruiting process. The high school junior from the Mobile, Ala. area has paid attention to the Fighting Irish program though, especially since the staff started expressing interest in him. “They were independent but joined the ACC for this year,” he noted. “They usually have big wide receivers and they are also a Catholic school.”