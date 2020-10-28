Notre Dame Offers Rising 2022 WR Jarel Williams
Notre Dame hasn’t signed a prospect from the state of Alabama since the 2019 class (punter Jay Bramblett) but are looking to change that in the 2022 cycle.
On Tuesday afternoon, Saraland (Ala.) High class of 2022 wide receiver Jarel Williams announced on social media that he earned an offer from the Fighting Irish.
A couple of his school’s administrators and head football coach Jeff Kelly brought Williams into the office, and then the 6-3, 175-pounder spoke on the phone with Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor. The news came as a surprise to Williams.
“Coach Taylor explained how he liked my film, and he offered me,” recalled Williams. “I was really surprised because I have talked to Coach Del Alexander before, but I didn’t expect to receive an offer. I was very excited.”
Williams’ knowledge about Notre Dame this point is understandably limited at this point of his recruiting process. The high school junior from the Mobile, Ala. area has paid attention to the Fighting Irish program though, especially since the staff started expressing interest in him.
“They were independent but joined the ACC for this year,” he noted. “They usually have big wide receivers and they are also a Catholic school.”
Notre Dame joins Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky and Tennessee on Williams’ early offer sheet.
“The recruiting process has been very exciting,” Williams said. “Right now, I’m just enjoying building relationships with different coaches, and it is great to finally see that my hard work is paying off.
“I would just love to be able to go on visits. If possible, I plan on visiting as many schools as possible to make sure I find the right school for me.”
As a junior, Williams tallied 26 catches for 392 yards and 6 touchdowns. Rivals ranks Williams as the nation’s No. 44 wide receiver and No. 15 player from the Yellowhammer State, which is nothing to scoff at, but look for his stock to rise in the coming months.
Watch his senior highlights below.
