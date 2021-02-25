Notre Dame has sent out its fourth scholarship offer at quarterback for the 2022 class. The fast-rising Drew Allar from Medina (Ohio) High was the recipient of the news from Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees on Thursday afternoon. Allar is one of the hottest prospects in the country, as he's seen his recruitment sky rocket in recent weeks. He's earned 12 Power Five conference offers in the past month, coming from the likes of Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, Washington and now Notre Dame joins the list.

Ohio quarterback Drew Allar has already been on Notre Dame's campus.

Allar is no stranger to Notre Dame. The 6-5, 220-pounder visited campus for the Irish's junior day on Feb. 1, 2020, which was the last date Notre Dame was able to host regular recruiting visitors before the dead period. "I really enjoyed the visit," Allar previously told BlueandGold.com. "We got to tour the campus and football facilities, which were all super nice. "I was really impressed with all the facilities, especially the new indoor facility -- hands down, the nicest one I have ever seen. All the other facilities were also super impressive because they really showed off what Notre Dame is as a school and community." Just a couple weeks prior to his Notre Dame visit was when he landed his first scholarship offer, coming from Central Michigan. Pittsburgh was the first Power Five offer for Allar soon afterwards, and now he's over 20 scholarships in total. Notre Dame defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator Mike Elston identified Allar while recruiting on the road last January and invited Allar to the junior day event. Allar also met Rees while on campus.