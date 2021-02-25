Notre Dame Offers Rising 2022 QB Drew Allar
Notre Dame has sent out its fourth scholarship offer at quarterback for the 2022 class.
The fast-rising Drew Allar from Medina (Ohio) High was the recipient of the news from Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees on Thursday afternoon.
Allar is one of the hottest prospects in the country, as he's seen his recruitment sky rocket in recent weeks. He's earned 12 Power Five conference offers in the past month, coming from the likes of Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, Washington and now Notre Dame joins the list.
Allar is no stranger to Notre Dame. The 6-5, 220-pounder visited campus for the Irish's junior day on Feb. 1, 2020, which was the last date Notre Dame was able to host regular recruiting visitors before the dead period.
"I really enjoyed the visit," Allar previously told BlueandGold.com. "We got to tour the campus and football facilities, which were all super nice.
"I was really impressed with all the facilities, especially the new indoor facility -- hands down, the nicest one I have ever seen. All the other facilities were also super impressive because they really showed off what Notre Dame is as a school and community."
Just a couple weeks prior to his Notre Dame visit was when he landed his first scholarship offer, coming from Central Michigan. Pittsburgh was the first Power Five offer for Allar soon afterwards, and now he's over 20 scholarships in total.
Notre Dame defensive line coach and recruiting coordinator Mike Elston identified Allar while recruiting on the road last January and invited Allar to the junior day event. Allar also met Rees while on campus.
"He was super nice," Allar said. "We spent some time talking about Notre Dame's offense and how it compares to the offense my high school runs."
Per his highlight tape on Hudl, Allar has a 3.6 GPA and threw for 2,962 yards and 26 touchdowns during his junior season. Allar was named All-Ohio Division I second-team offense and Ohio All-Northeast Inland District first-team offense for his efforts in 2020.
Allar plans to enroll early at his school of choice.
"I would like to come see campus with my family, come get a feel for it, but also, when the dead period ends, I'd like to actually take a real visit at some point, too," Allar told Rivals a couple weeks ago regarding his visit and decision timeline. "I think I'm going to try to do that with a couple different schools, but I'm not really sure when or which schools yet. I'm just kind of taking it slow right now."
Rivals ranks Allar as a three-star prospect, the No. 16 pro-style quarterback in America and No. 21 player in Ohio. College football fans should keep a close eye on Allar as a riser in the rankings in the future.
Notre Dame also has offers out to Tennessee's Ty Simpson, Kentucky's Gavin Wimsatt and New Jersey's Steve Angeli. Simpson is not expected to choose Notre Dame when he announces his commitment on Friday. Angeli and Wimsatt are still in the mix for the Fighting Irish.
