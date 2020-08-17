Notre Dame was one of the last Power Five schools in the country to offer a quarterback in the 2022 class, if not the final program. But that changed on Monday night as Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees offered a pair of passers, and the two prospects announced their news within five minutes of each other. Owensboro (Ky.) High's Gavin Wimsett, who is listed by Rivals with a 5.9 recruit ranking -- the mid-four-star designation, announced his offer first. Notre Dame joined the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, TCU, Virginia Tech and West Virginia on his offer sheet of more than a dozen schools.

Notre Dame offered four-star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt on Monday night.

Last fall, Wimsatt threw for 2,729 yards with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, plus 564 rushing yards and 12 additional scores, while leading his team to a 12-2 record. T"here were several young quarterbacks with offers I was interested in seeing on Saturday, and from that group I came away the most impressed with Wimsatt," Rivals.com's Josh Helmholdt wrote this summer after seeing Wimsatt live. "It is easy see why the rising junior already holds double-digit offers, and he was the top overall quarterback I saw. "Wimsatt has great size, clean throwing mechanics and spins a beautiful football." The Irish also offered Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic's Steven Angeli, who Rivals ranks as a 5.8 four-star ranking. Angeli also holds offers from the likes of LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State and Penn State.