Notre Dame Offers Pair Of Four-Star 2022 Quarterbacks
Notre Dame was one of the last Power Five schools in the country to offer a quarterback in the 2022 class, if not the final program.
But that changed on Monday night as Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees offered a pair of passers, and the two prospects announced their news within five minutes of each other.
Owensboro (Ky.) High's Gavin Wimsett, who is listed by Rivals with a 5.9 recruit ranking -- the mid-four-star designation, announced his offer first. Notre Dame joined the likes of Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, TCU, Virginia Tech and West Virginia on his offer sheet of more than a dozen schools.
Last fall, Wimsatt threw for 2,729 yards with 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, plus 564 rushing yards and 12 additional scores, while leading his team to a 12-2 record.
T"here were several young quarterbacks with offers I was interested in seeing on Saturday, and from that group I came away the most impressed with Wimsatt," Rivals.com's Josh Helmholdt wrote this summer after seeing Wimsatt live. "It is easy see why the rising junior already holds double-digit offers, and he was the top overall quarterback I saw.
"Wimsatt has great size, clean throwing mechanics and spins a beautiful football."
The Irish also offered Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic's Steven Angeli, who Rivals ranks as a 5.8 four-star ranking. Angeli also holds offers from the likes of LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State and Penn State.
Angeli saw the field in 2019 for Bergen Catholic but mainly a reserve role behind senior Andrew Boel. Per Maxpreps, Angeli completed 30 of 49 passes for 372 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.
"After watching him in-person and on film it’s not hard to see how talented he is and how productive he could be," Rivals.com east coast analyst Adam Friedman wrote. "Arm strength, accuracy with a clean pocket, great mobility and toughness are just a few of the attributes that jump off the screen."
Following the hopeful 2020 season, Notre Dame will have three quarterbacks on its 2021 roster in freshman Tyler Buchner, sophomore Drew Pyne and junior Brendon Clark.
