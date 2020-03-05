Just 11 days ago, BlueandGold.com published a story titled "Will Notre Dame Offer This 2021 OL Recruit In Florida?"

Well, the answer is yes.

Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic offensive lineman Caleb Johnson had been receiving interest from Notre Dame for the past year and change, and the 6-5, 270-pounder added the Fighting Irish to his long offer sheet on Wednesday.

Johnson didn't see the offer from Irish offensive line coach Jeff Quinn coming either.