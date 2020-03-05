Notre Dame Offers, Shoots Up The List For OT Caleb Johnson
Just 11 days ago, BlueandGold.com published a story titled "Will Notre Dame Offer This 2021 OL Recruit In Florida?"
Well, the answer is yes.
Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic offensive lineman Caleb Johnson had been receiving interest from Notre Dame for the past year and change, and the 6-5, 270-pounder added the Fighting Irish to his long offer sheet on Wednesday.
Johnson didn't see the offer from Irish offensive line coach Jeff Quinn coming either.
"Definitely not," Johnson said. "All we were doing until yesterday was just planning on getting up there at some point. He said he wanted to call me with my parents, and I just honestly still thought we were talking about traveling. Then he told us all right there [about the offer], and I was not expecting it."
