The recruiting process has been consistently busy for Ocala (Fla.) Trinity Catholic offensive tackle Caleb Johnson, who picked up offers from Alabama, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi State, USF and Arizona State in the month of February alone.

Johnson, who stands at 6-7, 285 pounds, is pretty well-traveled. He's already been to Notre Dame, making a trip to South Bend last year with his teammate, fellow class of 2021 offensive lineman Jake Slaughter, and returned for the USC game last fall.

"We'll probably go on another northern trip to see some schools up there," added Johnson.