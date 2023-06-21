Notre Dame offers mini plans for football tickets ahead of single-game sale
Notre Dame has opened its ticket sales for the 2023 football season to the public market.
The athletic department started promoting Wednesday mini plans for different combinations of home games available for purchase. Single-game tickets are set to go on sale June 29.
The mini plans promoted by the ticket office include three different packages: Shamrock Pass, USC Mini Plan or 3 Game Flex Plan.
The Shamrock Pass includes up to eight tickets per household to five of Notre Dame’s home games excluding Ohio State. One Shamrock Pass for access to games against Tennessee State, Central Michigan, USC, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest has been priced at $500. Seat locations will vary by game.
The USC Mini Plan includes tickets in the upper side or lower corner sections of Notre Dame Stadium for the USC game, a choice between the Wake Forest or Pittsburgh games and a choice between the Tennessee State and Central Michigan games. The package has been priced at $405 with a required $50 donation to the Rockne Athletic Fund.
The 3 Game Flex plan includes upper side or lower corner tickets to any three of the following games: Tennessee State, Central Michigan, Pitt or Wake Forest. The plan has been priced at $180.
Click here for more details on the mini plans via Notre Dame’s ticket office.
Previous ticket sales for Notre Dame's 2023 season have been limited to season ticket holders and ticket lottery members.
