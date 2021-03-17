New Orleans Isidore Newman School’s Arch Manning became Notre Dame’s first quarterback offer of the 2023 class on St. Patrick’s Day morning as a part of Irish’s “Pot of Gold” recruiting day. A couple hours later, quarterback offer No. 2 went out; Detroit Martin Luther King’s Dante Moore received the good news from the Fighting Irish staff. “It was very shocking,” Moore told BlueandGold.com about his offer from the Irish. “It’s a prestigious school and great program. They were in the College Football Playoff last season; it’s a winning school. I’m blessed that they offered me today. I thank the Man upstairs every day. “Brian Kelly is a great coach and it’s a great program. I’m really excited, to be honest. Every Saturday during the fall, I see them on TV and they’re a winning program. That’s a big thing.”

Moore, one of the nation's best rising junior quarterbacks, received an offer from Notre Dame on Wednesday. (Rivals.com)

Moore spoke to offensive coordinator Tommy Rees when he received the scholarship offer. “Coach Rees played quarterback at Notre Dame and is a great quarterbacks coach,” Moore said. “He did a great job with Ian Book. If I do go there, him being able to help me out would be great.” Moore’s quarterback trainer is Devin Gardner, who played for the Michigan Wolverines from 2010-14. Gardner is plenty familiar with Notre Dame as he played against the Fighting Irish three times, and he has good things to say about the university. “He says that Notre Dame is a great program,” Moore said regarding Gardner. “I’ve heard a lot of great things about Notre Dame.” Moore’s first scholarship offer came from Michigan on June 18, 2018 before he went into the eighth grade. While he’s been recruited by Division I programs for nearly three years, it’s still early in his recruiting process. Michigan and Notre Dame figure to be top contenders in his recruitment, but Moore insists that he’s completely open. “No college is higher on my list than any other college,” he stated. “They’re on the same level. Notre Dame was shocking to be honest; it’s a big, prestigious school. But I’m not going to favor them, Michigan or anyone right now.” Notre Dame joins the likes of Arizona State, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia on Moore’s early offer sheet.