Notre Dame offers 2024 recruit Bryce Young, son of Bryant Young

Former Notre Dame All-America defensive tackle Bryant Young roamed the sidelines of the practice fields at his alma mater Sunday.

His son, Bryce, participated in the Sunday Night Football camp hosted by Notre Dame.The Irish didn't let the 2024 recruit leave campus before receiving a scholarship offer.

Bryce Young, a rising junior at Charlotte (N.C.) Christian, worked out with the defensive linemen during Saturday's camp while being instructed by defensive line coach Al Washington.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound recruit impressed with his agility skills and suddenness. Bryce Young possesses a body frame that should continue to develop in the coming years.