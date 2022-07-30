Notre Dame offers 2023 three-star QB and Pitt commit Kenny Minchey
Notre Dame is once again expanding its 2023 class recruiting board at quarterback.
On Saturday, three-star quarterback Kenny Minchey reported a scholarship offer from the Irish. It comes just four days after 2023 four-star quarterback Austin Novosad's first visit to campus. Novosad, a Baylor commit, is set to visit Texas A&M and Baylor this weekend. Minchey visited Notre Dame last summer.
Rivals has not ranked Minchey as a top pro-style quarterback in the class or the overall 250. However, he is considered the third-best pro-style quarterback in Tennessee and the No. 29 overall player in the Volunteer State.
Minchey’s current 5.6 rating reflects a potential All-Region selection at the collegiate level with the potential to become an All-Conference candidate and a player deemed to have mid to low-end pro potential and the ability to impact at the college level. Rivals’ next 2023 class rankings and ratings update are set for August.
After earning offers from 17 schools, Minchey committed to Pittsburgh on April 30. Before his pledge, schools such as Michigan State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia targeted the 6-foot-3, 200-pound pro-style passer.
Most of the collegiate attention came after a sophomore campaign at Pope John Paul II high in Hendersonville, Tenn., in which he appeared in seven games and went 85-134 (63.4%) for 1,164 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception. In six more games as a junior, Minchey registered 3,280 passing yards on 215-351 (61.3%) completion for 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Pope John Paul II High is the same school that produced former Irish All-America wide receiver Golden Tate.
Notre Dame’s public interest in Minchey emerged about three weeks after top-quarterback target Dante Moore committed to Oregon on July 8. Before Moore chose the Ducks, the Irish landed 2024 Rivals100 quarterback CJ Carr. The Irish were viewed as the team to beat for Moore after a two-day visit in the spring.
Carr, Rivals’ No. 15 player in the 2024 class, has been considered a reclassification candidate for Notre Dame. However, on multiple occasions, Carr has publicly denied any interest in moving to the 2023 class.
Notre Dame initially moved the needle in the 2023 class by offering Novosad on July 11, but Rivals’ No. 9 quarterback class and Dripping Spring (Texas) High rising senior appears to be leaning toward staying closer to home.
In June, Novosad participated in a camp and officially visited Ohio State. But the Buckeyes shifted their focus to 2023 quarterback Brock Glenn, who ended up committing to Ohio State on Saturday.
Inside ND Sports named Glenn, the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in Tennessee, as one of six candidates worth targeting in the 2023 class, once Moore was off the table.
Notre Dame is going forward with Minchey as its top 2023 class quarterback target. Currently, the Irish have the No. 2 spot in the 2023 class Rivals team rankings.
Before targeting Novosad and Minchey this month, Notre Dame earlier in the cycle offered seven 2023 quarterbacks, but each has committed elsewhere.
Since 2010, Notre Dame has had success flipping quarterbacks previously committed elsewhere. The Irish have flipped six, including eventual starters Everett Golson, Brandon Wimbush and Ian Book.
---------------------------------------------------------------
