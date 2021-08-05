Notre Dame Offers 2023 QB Jackson Arnold: ‘It’s My Biggest Offer’
Notre Dame doesn’t extend many scholarship offers at the quarterback position. Denton (Texas) Guyer’s Jackson Arnold became the Irish’s fifth signal caller offer thus far in the 2023 cycle, which is the most for Notre Dame since 2019 when it offered 10 quarterbacks.
Arnold received his offer from Notre Dame quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees on Wednesday, Aug. 4. The 6-2, 195-pounder threw for Rees during a prospect camp June 22, which played a big part in Arnold receiving the offer a few weeks later.
“I kept on building my relationship with Coach Rees,” Arnold told BlueandGold.com. “He told me he was going to offer me a while back, so I just had to be patient and let them sort things out. I’m very happy that they offered. It’s a really big school and a huge opportunity for me.
“I really enjoyed it up there. The school has a great history, and they had Ian Book. The career he had there really opens my eyes to what they can do at the quarterback position. It’s a place I can think about going to in the future.”
Even though Rees told Arnold that an offer would be coming, rising junior prospect wasn’t expecting to receive the news when he did.
“It surprised me a little bit,” Arnold added. “I was calling to check in, like I normally do. He told me that they had a scholarship offer for me, and that was really cool. He told me that he can’t wait for me to tear it up this season and lead the team. He’s going to keep checking in with me. I think he’s a really good person and coach.
His South Bend visit in June left a lasting impression.
“I thought the campus was awesome,” Arnold said. “It was really cool, and the facilities were really nice, especially the indoor. It’s really nice. The campus was great, and I really liked the coaches too.
“I really like Coach Rees. I think he connects with his players well and is a good coach. I had a really good performance at the camp. I liked his coaching style too.”
Arnold also visited Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, SMU and TCU in June. He’s hoping to take trips to Arkansas, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and TCU this fall. As things currently stand, Arnold doesn’t plan on deciding on his college of choice any time soon.
“I think I’m going to wait until after the season,” he said about a commitment. “That’s what I’m planning on right now. I’ll take my official visits next year and make my decision off of that, but if one place feels like home during the season, then I could commit then. But I’m planning on after this season.”
Given Arnold’s enjoyable Notre Dame experience in June and strong connection already with Rees, the Irish will be a tough out in his recruitment.
“They’re definitely one of my favorite offers, for sure,” Arnold stated. “It’s my biggest offer, and one of my favorites that I’ve gotten.”
During his sophomore season in 2020, Arnold completed 15 of 26 passes for 140 yards. He was the backup to Eli Stowers, a four-star quarterback who signed with Texas A&M last season. Arnold will have to keys to the Guyer offense for this fall.
“I think I excel with arm strength and accuracy, plus being able to play make plays outside the pocket as well,” he said.
Notre Dame also offered Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic’s Steve Angeli before he started a game at the high school level, and he is committed as the Irish’s quarterback in the 2022 class. It can’t be easy for a coach to offer a quarterback with not a lot of high school experience but doing so speaks to how much Arnold must have impressed Rees during the June camp.
Arnold holds offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Mississippi, North Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, TCU and Tulsa.
He was named to the District 5-6A 1st team all-district outfield for his efforts in baseball in 2020.
