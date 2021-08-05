Notre Dame Offers 2023 QB Jackson Arnold: ‘It’s My Biggest Offer’

Notre Dame doesn’t extend many scholarship offers at the quarterback position. Denton (Texas) Guyer’s Jackson Arnold became the Irish’s fifth signal caller offer thus far in the 2023 cycle, which is the most for Notre Dame since 2019 when it offered 10 quarterbacks. Arnold received his offer from Notre Dame quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees on Wednesday, Aug. 4. The 6-2, 195-pounder threw for Rees during a prospect camp June 22, which played a big part in Arnold receiving the offer a few weeks later. “I kept on building my relationship with Coach Rees,” Arnold told BlueandGold.com. “He told me he was going to offer me a while back, so I just had to be patient and let them sort things out. I’m very happy that they offered. It’s a really big school and a huge opportunity for me.

Arnold holds offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Michigan State, Mississippi, North Texas, Notre Dame, Oklahoma State, TCU and Tulsa.

“I really enjoyed it up there. The school has a great history, and they had Ian Book. The career he had there really opens my eyes to what they can do at the quarterback position. It’s a place I can think about going to in the future.” Even though Rees told Arnold that an offer would be coming, rising junior prospect wasn’t expecting to receive the news when he did. “It surprised me a little bit,” Arnold added. “I was calling to check in, like I normally do. He told me that they had a scholarship offer for me, and that was really cool. He told me that he can’t wait for me to tear it up this season and lead the team. He’s going to keep checking in with me. I think he’s a really good person and coach. His South Bend visit in June left a lasting impression. “I thought the campus was awesome,” Arnold said. “It was really cool, and the facilities were really nice, especially the indoor. It’s really nice. The campus was great, and I really liked the coaches too. “I really like Coach Rees. I think he connects with his players well and is a good coach. I had a really good performance at the camp. I liked his coaching style too.” Arnold also visited Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, SMU and TCU in June. He’s hoping to take trips to Arkansas, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and TCU this fall. As things currently stand, Arnold doesn’t plan on deciding on his college of choice any time soon.