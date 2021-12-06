Notre Dame offers 2022 safety Koen Entringer

The Fighting Irish have expanded their class of 2022 recruiting board, as Walled Lake (Mich.) Western safety Koen Entringer announced that he received an offer from Notre Dame on Monday afternoon. The news comes one day after Notre Dame safeties coach Chris O’Leary was in the Detroit suburb for an in-home visit with Entringer. Last Monday, O’Leary was in Walled Lake to meet with Entringer as well.

For Notre Dame fans wondering if this news spells the end of the Irish’s pursuit of Pleasant Hill (Iowa) Southeast Polk five-star safety Xavier Nwankpa, that may be accurate. Nwankpa will announce his commitment between Iowa, Notre Dame and Ohio State Dec. 8, and the Fighting Irish seem to be trailing behind the Hawkeyes and Buckeyes. Entringer, who stands at 6-2, 190 pounds, committed to Central Michigan back in June, but with strong play this fall he earned offers from Syracuse, Temple, Tulane and Colorado, which led to his decommitment Nov. 9 — four days after the completion of his senior season. Notre Dame will host a handful of official visitors this weekend, and we expect Entringer to be among them in South Bend.