 Notre Dame Fighting Irish football offers 2022 ATH Carson Tabaracci; where does he stand?
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-22 13:43:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame offers 2022 ATH Carson Tabaracci; where does he stand?

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Notre Dame had been expressing interest in Park City (Utah) High athlete Carson Tabaracci for months. The offer didn’t come until last week because the Irish have limited remaining spots in the 2022 class, and the staff likely didn’t have a great idea on what position Tabaracci projects at on their team.

“I’ve been talking to Coach Polian since probably March or April,” Tabaracci told BlueandGold.com. “They’ve been tight on spots, but we’ve kept in contact. I went there in June and did their camp. They were able to see me and what I’m about.”

Tabaracci has basically played every position — except offensive and defensive lines — during his prep career. He played a few games at quarterback as a junior and threw for 534 yards and eight touchdowns. He ran for 728 yards and 10 scores that year too.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football target and class of 2022 athlete Carson Tabaracci
The Fighting Irish recently join the battle for Tabaracci, who is one of the more intriguing players in the 2022 class. (Rivals.com)

This season, Tabaracci is playing running back and has run for 700 yards and eight scores on just 89 carries. He’s caught 10 passes for 73 yards and a score too. Because of his higher usage on offense, Tabaracci hasn’t played much defense, but he could play outside linebacker in college.

Notre Dame saw Tabaracci’s versatility and athleticism when he made the trek to South Bend over the summer and participated in the staff’s camp. Notre Dame special teams coordinator Brian Polian has led the charge in the recruitment, and despite the offer coming until last week, the contact has been steady.

