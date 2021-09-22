Notre Dame offers 2022 ATH Carson Tabaracci; where does he stand?

Notre Dame had been expressing interest in Park City (Utah) High athlete Carson Tabaracci for months. The offer didn’t come until last week because the Irish have limited remaining spots in the 2022 class, and the staff likely didn’t have a great idea on what position Tabaracci projects at on their team.

“I’ve been talking to Coach Polian since probably March or April,” Tabaracci told BlueandGold.com. “They’ve been tight on spots, but we’ve kept in contact. I went there in June and did their camp. They were able to see me and what I’m about.”

Tabaracci has basically played every position — except offensive and defensive lines — during his prep career. He played a few games at quarterback as a junior and threw for 534 yards and eight touchdowns. He ran for 728 yards and 10 scores that year too.