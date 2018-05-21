Notre Dame Offers 2019 TE
After signing two tights each of the past two classes, depth is not a concern for the Irish with the 2019 class.
Offensive coordinator Chip Long and the Irish staff are looking for one during this cycle and have pinpointed another potential target.
Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to Fairfield (Ohio) High 2019 product. Erick All.
The 6-4, 215-pounder has been hearing from the Irish recently and also holds offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Florida State, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Wake Forest and Wisconsin, among others.
South Carolina tight end Luke Deal is the top target for Notre Dame and will announce a decision on May 25. If Deal picks the Irish, it is likely the position is filled and the staff will focus its efforts elsewhere. Two tight ends shouldn't be ruled out, but it appears the Irish are more focused on adding at least one top player at the position.
If not, All could be next in line for the Irish to make a strong push for to add to the offensive side. According to All, Long was the one who extended the offer.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University Notre Dame☘️ #EarnIt pic.twitter.com/8TE9DeYWvo— Erick All Jr. (@eallindi83) May 22, 2018
