“I know what the program is about and the history behind it. On the academic side, they started a new analytics program in the business school. That’s something that I’m interested in studying. For me, to find that out was pretty cool.”

“It was good to see the coaches again and talk with them,” Kiser told Blue & Gold Illustrated after his Junior Day visit. “Really got a good grasp of the academic part and the campus lifestyle. It was good to get down there and see that.

Blue & Gold Illustrated has learned Kiser has picked up an offer from Notre Dame adding to the likes of Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Nebraska, Purdue and others.

But, the in-state product left each time without an Irish offer. That changed today.

Royal Center (Ind.) Pioneer 2019 linebacker Jack Kiser has been a frequent visitor in South Bend over the past year taking in three games this fall (Temple, Georgia and USC) and Junior Day in March.

According to MaxPreps, Kiser threw for 1,193 yards and 16 touchdowns as a passer while adding 1,964 yards and 38 touchdowns on 204 carries as a rusher helping lead Pioneer to a Class A state title. On defense, Kiser racked up 100 total tackles including 7.5 for loss and eight interceptions.

Kiser was selected to the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Indiana Football team second team as a defensive back this past season. He was also a Indiana Class A first team selection at defensive back by the Associated Press.

During his sophomore campaign, Kiser threw for 1,362 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 1,678 yards and 35 touchdowns on 229 carries. He also recorded 99 total tackles including 4.5 for loss and five interceptions defensively. Pioneer fell in the state title game that season. Kiser was named the Pharos-Tribune Loganland Football Offensive Player of the Year.

Those two seasons followed a freshman campaign that saw Kiser rush for 1,613 yards and 22 touchdowns on 160 carries offensively and recording 66 tackles on defense.

Through his first three years at Pioneer, Kiser is already the school record holder for rushing yards (5,255), rushing touchdowns (95) and total touchdowns (136).

BGI football analyst Bryan Driskell had this to offer about Kiser following the three-star’s trip to South Bend:

"Kiser lacks the ideal size or explosiveness you want from a Notre Dame caliber linebacker, but there is just something about this kid on film. He just knows how to play the game and he makes a lot of plays.

“While he lacks explosiveness, Kiser is a smooth athlete that is nimble and changes direction with ease. His agility and balance are without question his best athletic traits. He shows good range and a good feel in coverage. He plays safety and linebacker for Pioneer, and he makes a lot of plays on the ball in the pass game. His feel for the game is impressive; Kizer takes good angles to the ball, he makes quick reads and his production is top notch.

“Kiser comes downhill well and he shows good tackling technique, but he'll have to get stronger and fill out his frame to be a Notre Dame caliber player. If he can fill out, there are some tools to work with, and much like Paul Moala, in the 2018 class, Kiser is an in-state recruit whose playmaking skills and attitude could result in him eventually getting an offer from Notre Dame."