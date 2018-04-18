The 6-6, 240-pounder also holds offers from Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, California, Duke, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Penn State, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Virginia, West Virginia and multiple Ivy League programs.

Per his Twitter, Notre Dame has extended an offer to 2019 defensive end David Ojabo of Blairstown (N.J) Blair Academy.

The Irish staff continues to expand the defensive board and offered an intriguing prospect Wednesday morning.

This past season was the first year of football for Ojabo, who was originally born in Nigeria and then moved to Scotland. His parents still live in Scotland. The junior moved to the United States a couple of years ago.

Blair Academy is the same high school as 2018 defensive target and Penn State signee Jayson Oweh.

Notre Dame appeared to be in a good spot early last cycle for Oweh, who was in a similar position as Ojabo in terms of limited football experience, before the four-star wound up signing with Penn State.

Can the Irish find success at Blair Academy this year?