Carthage (Texas) 2022 outside linebacker Kip Lewis received his Notre Dame offer on Feb. 10, just eight days ago, but was already in contact with the Irish staff multiple times.

The 6-3, 200-pounder has started to blow up since the turn of the year, receiving a handful of significant offers. Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Oklahoma and USC are among those that entered in the race for Lewis just days before Notre Dame.

Lewis' rise to a coveted Power Five prospect started only recently – he received his first Division I offer from Oklahoma State on Dec. 27. It has all come quickly and Lewis himself admitted that he was not expecting an offer from Notre Dame just yet.

