Notre Dame Offer Stands Out To Rising 2022 LB Kip Lewis
Carthage (Texas) 2022 outside linebacker Kip Lewis received his Notre Dame offer on Feb. 10, just eight days ago, but was already in contact with the Irish staff multiple times.
The 6-3, 200-pounder has started to blow up since the turn of the year, receiving a handful of significant offers. Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Oklahoma and USC are among those that entered in the race for Lewis just days before Notre Dame.
Lewis' rise to a coveted Power Five prospect started only recently – he received his first Division I offer from Oklahoma State on Dec. 27. It has all come quickly and Lewis himself admitted that he was not expecting an offer from Notre Dame just yet.
“I was so excited, it’s a very important offer for me,” Lewis said. “I know how big Notre Dame is for football and academics. I wasn’t really expecting the offer, to be honest. They called me and told me they wanted to find out more about me and then offered me at the end of the call.”
Special teams coordinator Brian Polian has taken the lead in Lewis’ recruitment. Lewis says he has spoken with Polian ‘four or five’ times since the beginning of 2021. Even with Polian’s years of experience in recruiting, the recruitment of Lewis may be unlike any he has ever experienced.
