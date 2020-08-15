Notre Dame joined the offer list of Sherrod Covil, a native of southeast Virginia, back on July 20. The 6-0, 188-pound Rivals three-star prospect is considered one of the best safeties in the 2022 class. In the two weeks prior to adding the Fighting Irish offer, Covil was in contact with Notre Dame defensive analyst Nick Lezynski and spoke with him on the phone on a few occasions. Covil also spoke with defensive coordinator Clark Lea during this time.

The Irish are a recent offer for one of the nation's top safeties in the 2022 class. (Rivals.com)

And last month, Covil spoke again with Lea and received the good news. “I was shocked to get that offer,” Covil said. “It’s a big-time school. I like them a lot. I’m looking forward to growing a relationship with them.” Prospective college student-athletes are still in the midst of a dead period with no end in sight. It’s been a misfortunate byproduct of the coronavirus pandemic that has affected college football recruiting, but it’s hurting the top class of 2021 prospects more than Covil, who is in the 2022 class. He should have plenty of time to visit Notre Dame and other schools. When he does get up to South Bend, the Irish staff has a plan to make his trip feel like home.