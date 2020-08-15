Notre Dame Offer Shocked 2022 DB Sherrod Covil
Notre Dame joined the offer list of Sherrod Covil, a native of southeast Virginia, back on July 20. The 6-0, 188-pound Rivals three-star prospect is considered one of the best safeties in the 2022 class.
In the two weeks prior to adding the Fighting Irish offer, Covil was in contact with Notre Dame defensive analyst Nick Lezynski and spoke with him on the phone on a few occasions. Covil also spoke with defensive coordinator Clark Lea during this time.
And last month, Covil spoke again with Lea and received the good news.
“I was shocked to get that offer,” Covil said. “It’s a big-time school. I like them a lot. I’m looking forward to growing a relationship with them.”
Prospective college student-athletes are still in the midst of a dead period with no end in sight. It’s been a misfortunate byproduct of the coronavirus pandemic that has affected college football recruiting, but it’s hurting the top class of 2021 prospects more than Covil, who is in the 2022 class.
He should have plenty of time to visit Notre Dame and other schools. When he does get up to South Bend, the Irish staff has a plan to make his trip feel like home.
“They said whenever I come on my visit they’ll get Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to tour me around, because he’s from my area,” Covil said.
Covil is over 20 scholarship offers and notes that he’s been feeling love from Michigan, Notre Dame and Penn State. His offer sheet is continuing to grow as Kentucky and LSU are among his recent offers too.
“I like building relationships with different coaches from these schools,” he said. “At the end of the day, whoever is showing me the most love and has the best academic program for me, that’s the school I’ll pick in the end.”
Covil is reportedly transferring to Houston (Texas) North Shore for his junior season. Virginia was the first state in the country to cancel high school football for this fall.
