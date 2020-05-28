Notre Dame Offer Shakes Things Up For Rivals100 Pass Rusher
Notre Dame dished out its first class of 2021 defensive end offer in a few months, as Fighting Irish position coach Mike Elston extended the good news to Tiffin (Iowa) Clear Creek Amana’s T.J. Bollers.
“I got the call Tuesday, and he told me that he said to Coach Kelly, ‘I want to offer TJ Bollers,’ and Coach Kelly said, ‘Go right ahead.’ Coach Elston told me he was going to offer me a scholarship,” Bollers said.
Bollers’ response to Elston: “Geeze, thank you so much. I’ve been waiting for this.”
The 6-3, 240-pound four-star prospect camped at Notre Dame during the summer of 2018, which was just prior to his junior season, and again that fall for the Irish’s triumph versus Stanford.
