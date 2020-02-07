Notre Dame offered Cincinnati (Ohio) La Salle class of 2021 defensive back Devonta Smith Jan. 29, and the 5-11, 170-pounder couldn't have been more fired up to receive the good news from the Irish.

"This is a big thing for me," Smith said. "I really love Notre Dame. I really love them."

Smith spoke with Notre Dame director of recruiting Aaryn Kearney the day before the Irish offered, and Kearney hinted at the possibility of an offer coming to Smith. The next day, Irish defensive line coach Mike Elston stopped by, and Smith ended up receiving the offer.