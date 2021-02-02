Findlay (Ohio) High’s Luke Montgomery is one of the top defensive line prospects in the 2023 class and has earned 10 scholarship offers from Power Five programs. The offer he received on Monday may have excited him more than any other. The 6-5, 260-pound rising junior had a couple of conversations with Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston in the past few weeks. During one of those calls, Elston told Montgomery that he wanted to sit down with new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman about a potential scholarship offer. “At that point, it was getting pretty surreal,” Montgomery said.

Montgomery got the news of a scholarship offer from the Fighting Irish during a call with Elston on Feb. 1. “I didn’t expect it that much at all; I thought we were going to talk a little more,” Montgomery said regarding the timing of his offer. “I was so excited; it’s just crazy. I was shocked for sure. I didn’t think it was coming today. It was just so exciting.” “We talked for about 10 minutes. At the end of the call, he said that they’re trying to build a national championship caliber team and he wanted to offer me a scholarship to play defensive line. Montgomery has been to Notre Dame a few times, but mostly as visiting as a fan. He made it to campus for the Irish’s victory over Virginia Tech on Nov. 2, 2019 for a recruiting visit.