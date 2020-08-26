Notre Dame became offer No. 6 for Groton (Mass.) Lawrence Academy offensive tackle Ty Chan last Wednesday, joining Boston College, Nebraska, Penn State, Syracuse and William & Mary. He has since added offers from Michigan and Minnesota. Chan, who Rivals ranks as the No. 26 offensive tackle in the country and No. 177 overall prospect in the 2022 class, says that the offer from Notre Dame offensive line coach Jeff Quinn pretty much came out of the blue. “My coach has been doing a lot of the communicating because it’s not September 1 yet, and he texted me saying that Notre Dame was going to offer,” Chan recalled. “Coach Quinn and I had a great talk. He was able to talk to my mom about everything too. It was a great day.”

The Irish dished out a new offer in the Northeast last week to a talented, athletic four-star prospect. (Rivals.com)

When Chan received the offer from Notre Dame August 19, he talked to Quinn that morning and then a couple hours later so his mother could be on the call as well. “When he first told me I had the offer, a wave of emotions came over me,” Chan said. “I’m just really grateful for a lot of these things that have come my way. To get that opportunity to go to such a good school academically and not just sports-wise, it’s a really big deal. My mom was really excited too.” Quinn left a strong first impression on Chan. “He seems like a great guy,” Chan said. “He seems like a blue-collar guy, just like me. We basically just introduced ourselves. I’m excited to build a relationship with him as we go through recruiting.” Chan hasn’t been to South Bend before but hopes to make a trip out to campus and learn more about the program.