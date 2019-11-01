It's hard for me (and other writers, I'm sure) to continuously speculate as to why Notre Dame bombed on national TV against Michigan last weekend. That's why it's understandable that Brian Kelly is also fed up with being publically asked and ridiculed about this but, at the end of the day, fans want and, to some degree, deserve answers.

Unfortunately, that probably won't happen unless Notre Dame really does bounce back this weekend and wins out the rest of the season. Then in the spring, maybe Kelly will feel chipper enough to shed some light as to what was the catalyst that led to the Michigan fiasco.



For now, we're just going to have to settle for simplistic responses like the ones he gave during his radio show on Thursday night. "I have to remind everybody about you know what it takes to win," Kelly said. "It's hard. It's humbling. We had a bad day."

How Similar is the Virginia Tech Defense to Michigan's

Thanks to Jack Nolan, a question from a media member made its way into the queue last night. Kelly was asked about comparing the legacies and defensive style of coordinators Don Brown, of Michigan, and Bud Foster, of Virginia Tech. "They're both committed to stopping the run," He said. "So first and foremost. If you talk about philosophies, they're both multiple in terms of their fronts and looks. They're going to be in three down and four down. They're man teams predominantly. They can play zone and they will play zone." "But I think they both come from a similar philosophy, that they're not going to let teams run the ball up and down the field." At first, this may sound alarming to Irish fans. Could Notre Dame be running into a situation where their quarterback and offensive line look lost all day against Virginia Tech? Not likely. Virginia Tech ranks 91st in team efficiency defense, which is way behind Michigan at No. 9. This is about where the Hokies were in 2018 when they gave up 45 points to an Ian Book led offense at home. So while they're similar philosophically, they are in different stages of their careers and have significantly different personnel.

Tony Jones is a Game-Time Decision

After injuring his ribs against Michigan, running back Tony Jones Jr. is a game-time decision for Saturday, which means chances are slim he gets — if any — action versus Virginia Tech. This means that if the Irish are going to have much success running the ball against the Hokies, a team Kelly said is committed to stopping the run, then Jafar Armstrong is going to have to step up for the first time since going down with an abdominal injury in week one at Louisville. Per Kelly, he received plenty of focused attention in practice. "He's ready to play a big role this weekend," Kelly said, "and he's got the volume to do that." It's likely that redshirt freshman running backs Jahmir Smith and C'bo Flemister also get some run against Virginia Tech. Which begs the question: how much of the load is Armstrong going to be able to handle?

Managing Freshman Playing Time