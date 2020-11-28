North Carolina Running Game Vs. Notre Dame Run Defense

Just like against Clemson while holding all-time leading ACC rusher Travis Etienne to 28 yards on 18 carries, the foremost emphasis by Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea against an offense that averaged 233.5 yards rushing and 330 passing was not permitting North Carolina to control the line of scrimmage, because all other derivatives played off the run. The dynamic tandem of Javonte Williams (11 carries, 28 yards) and Michael Carter (eight carries, 57 yards) that averaged more than 100 yards rushing apiece combined for 85 yards on 19 carries. Just like Etienne, whose had a 10-yard run on his first attempt, Carter rambled for 26 yards on North Carolina’s first running play. Notre Dame’s front wall was not pushed back thereafter and maintained gap control, allowing the fierce linebacker corps to consistently play downhill and record three of the top four tackle totals among the defenders. Sophomore Marist Liufau in particular was a constant presence on blitzes and taking correct angles with senior Drew White. Advantage: Notre Dame

Kyren Williams rushed for 50 yards through the first three quarters but had 74 in the fourth when the Irish salted away the 31-17 victory. (ACC/Notre Dame Athletics)

North Carolina Passing Game Vs. Notre Dame Pass Defense

To its credit, North Carolina did not panic and abandon the run in the second half, and tried to get it established to better operate its RPO (run-pass option) packages. The Irish defense was just too dominant up front, and that regularly put quarterback Sam Howell (17 of 27, 211 yards) in challenging third-down situations — which then resulted in six sacks and numerous other plays where Howell was under siege and did not have the time to go through progressions. This included dropping the defensive ends into coverage and moving around the safeties to not be predictable. The 51-yard completion to Dyami Brown on the second series accounted for nearly 25 percent of the passing yardage, with the other 16 completions netting a pedestrian 10.0 yards on a team that was averaging more than 15 yards per catch. Most amazing is that sophomore safety and All-America candidate Kyle Hamilton was ejected late in the first half for a targeting call, yet the Irish didn’t miss a beat and permitted just 58 yards total offense in the second half. In those 30 minutes, Howell was 7 of 12 for 46 yards and sacked three times, plus forced to scramble on several other occasions. Advantage: Notre Dame

Notre Dame Running Game Vs. North Carolina Run Defense

Notre Dame’s two new starters along the offensive line, sophomore center Zeke Correll and senior right guard Josh Lugg, were tested early. Sophomore running back Kyren Williams had only 50 yards on 15 carries the first three quarters, but a 47-yard burst in the fourth set up the final touchdown drive to seal the verdict. The Irish were held 34 yards under their average on the ground, but the staff was resourceful to use wideout Ben Skowronek on the end around for the 13-yard go-ahead score, and fifth-year senior Ian Book’s skills with both improvisation and designed runs (eight carries, 48 yards) helped make a difference again. Advantage: Even

Notre Dame Passing Game Vs. North Carolina Pass Defense

Book’s (23 of 33, 279 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions) mobility and Houdini-like escape talents continue to flummox defenses, including a four-yard scoring toss to Williams after Book had been chased 20 yards behind the line of scrimmage, plus a 10-yard backhand flip under duress to freshman tight end Michael Mayer to convert a third-and-six. Fifth-year senior Javon McKinley (five catches, 136 yards) continues to be a factor on both the deep and intermediate routes, highlighted by 43- and 53-yard grabs on deep first-down pass plays, while Mayer (four catches, 54 yards) has consistently become the man to move the chains on third down. Advantage: Notre Dame

Special Teams

North Carolina sophomore Ben Kiernan had one of the best stat lines you can see from a punter. His seven kicks averaged 50.6 yards and five of them pinned the Irish inside the 20-yard line. Irish sophomore Jay Bramblett had a quality outing as well with a 43.0 average while twice having punts downed inside the five-yard line in the second quarter. A missed 32-yard attempt field goal attempt by Notre Dame senior Jonathan Doerer while holding a 24-17 lead late in the fourth quarter prevented an earlier opportunity at a two-score lead. Advantage: North Carolina

Third-Down Conversions

North Carolina’s highlight on third down was on its opening series when on third-and-goal from the six, wideout Emery Simmons made a sensational diving catch of an underthrown fade pass into the end zone that Irish cornerback TaRiq Bracy had well covered. On the field goal drive to put the Tar Heels ahead 17-14, a third-and-19 screen picked up 20 yards — and three plays later a targeting hit on Hamilton on third-and-20 also brought a new set of downs. After that, the Tar Heels failed to convert on their final seven attempts and were 0 of 6 in the second half to finish 2 of 11 (18.2 percent). Notre Dame was 4 of 11 (36.4 percent), with Mayer latching on to three of those conversions — most notably 15 yards on third-and-10 from midfield on the drive that put the Irish ahead 24-17. Advantage: Notre Dame

Turnovers

Despite hard-hitting, intense action on both sides, neither team committed a turnover. Advantage: Even

Analysis