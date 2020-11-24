Notre Dame’s placement in the first College Football Playoff rankings of 2020 brought little suspense and left even less surprise.

The Irish (8-0, 7-0 ACC) are No. 2 in the CFP selection committee’s top 25, behind top-ranked Alabama (7-0) and ahead of No. 3 Clemson (7-1) and No. 4 Ohio State (4-0), suggesting a comfortable place in the Playoff field if they win out and a still-realistic path even if they lose a game.

Notre Dame is one of two teams with eight wins, with No. 7 Cincinnati as the other. It’s the only team to beat another top-four team (a Nov. 7 win over Clemson) and one of four top-10 teams with a win over another top-10 team. Alabama has defeated No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 9 Georgia, Florida beat Georgia, Texas A&M beat Florida and Clemson defeated No. 10 Miami.