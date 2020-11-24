Notre Dame No. 2 In First 2020 College Football Playoff Rankings
Notre Dame’s placement in the first College Football Playoff rankings of 2020 brought little suspense and left even less surprise.
The Irish (8-0, 7-0 ACC) are No. 2 in the CFP selection committee’s top 25, behind top-ranked Alabama (7-0) and ahead of No. 3 Clemson (7-1) and No. 4 Ohio State (4-0), suggesting a comfortable place in the Playoff field if they win out and a still-realistic path even if they lose a game.
Notre Dame is one of two teams with eight wins, with No. 7 Cincinnati as the other. It’s the only team to beat another top-four team (a Nov. 7 win over Clemson) and one of four top-10 teams with a win over another top-10 team. Alabama has defeated No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 9 Georgia, Florida beat Georgia, Texas A&M beat Florida and Clemson defeated No. 10 Miami.
Clemson and No. 19 North Carolina are the only two ranked opponents on Notre Dame’s schedule. The Irish play the Tar Heels Friday.
The playoff semifinals are Jan. 1 at the Rose and Sugar bowls. The No. 1 team is sent to the semifinal location closest to it. Alabama, if it holds the top spot, would presumably head to the Sugar Bowl. An unbeaten Notre Dame would likely stay ranked second or third and play in the Rose Bowl. If it loses but still reaches the field, a Sugar Bowl meeting with Alabama becomes more likely.
The No. 2 spot is the highest Notre Dame has earned in seven seasons of the CFP rankings. The Irish were No. 3 in 2017 and 2018 and No. 4 in 2015.
CFP top 25:
1. Alabama (7-0)
2. Notre Dame (8-0)
3. Clemson (6-1)
4. Ohio State (4-0)
5. Texas A&M (5-1)
6. Florida (6-1)
7. Cincinnati (8-0)
8. Northwestern (5-0)
9. Georgia (5-2)
10. Miami (7-1)
11. Oklahoma (6-2)
12. Indiana (4-1)
13. Iowa State (6-2)
14. BYU (9-0)
15. Oregon (3-0)
16. Wisconsin (2-1)
17. Texas (5-2)
18. USC (3-0)
19. North Carolina (6-2)
20. Coastal Carolina (8-0)
21. Marshall (7-0)
22. Auburn (5-2)
23. Oklahoma State (5-2)
24. Iowa (3-2)
25. Tulsa (5-1)
This story will be updated.
