Notre Dame No. 15 In Initial College Football Playoff Rankings
Just like the AP and Coaches polls, the Irish come in a No. 15 in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings.
This is the lowest Notre Dame has appeared in the debut of the poll since 2016 when they were unranked.
Notre Dame comes in one spot behind Michigan, which is No. 14.
Georiga, which the Irish lost to on Sept. 21, debuts at No. 6 and likely controls its own playoff destiny.
Navy is the only team ranked in the top 25 remaining on Notre Dame's 2019 schedule. The Midshipmen are No. 24.
