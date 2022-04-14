Notre Dame NG Jacob Lacey rediscovers fun in football
As the anchor of Notre Dame’s defensive line, Jacob Lacey’s size matters. The 6-foot-2 nose guard knows what it’s like to play college football at both 275 and 300 pounds. But bigger hasn’t necessa...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news