In need of a win and some good vibes, Notre Dame is headed to a place and facing an opponent where those are rarely the end result. No. 18 Virginia and its defense are the opposite of the antidote for Notre Dame’s hot-and-cold offense that too often devolves into strings of contested long jumpers and passes into traffic. The Cavaliers and their pack-line principles force offenses to play as if they’re one-handed. Notre Dame has succumbed each of the last five times, dating back to 2018. “We’ve had no answer for them,” Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. “They’re really an unbelievable program.”

Forward Nate Laszewski scored 28 points in a Dec. 30 loss to Virginia (ACC)

He’s not feeling entirely hopeless, though. Not even after his team was 2-for-19 from the field in the second half of Sunday’s 77-63 loss to then-No. 19 Virginia Tech. Not after Virginia held Notre Dame (3-7, 0-4 ACC) to 57 points in a Dec. 30 defeat of the Irish. In that prior meeting, Brey found a couple things he liked. Notre Dame averaged 1.18 points per possession, committed just three turnovers and scored 33 points in the second half. Forwards Nate Laszewski and Juwan Durham combined for 24 points in the final 20 minutes. Notre Dame played through Durham in the post and Laszewski (28 total points, 4-for-7 on 3-pointers) in pick-and-pops. Durham had 19 points, the second-most of his Notre Dame career, and drew four fouls. He passed out of the post with much more effectiveness than his one assist indicated. “Maybe one of his best ACC games he’s ever played,” Brey said. “That helped us. I’d love to see us throw it into the post and see if we can get into a rhythm offensively. That’s hard to do against Virginia, but we were in a rhythm in the second half of our game in South Bend.”

This is all true, all well and good, but the game script was a familiar one because the opening half was a lot like the closing one of Sunday’s loss. Stilted offense. Porous defense. A yucky .83 points per possession. The next time Notre Dame generates open shots for most of a 40-minute game will be the first against a high-major team this year. Brey might feel good about the latter part of the prior game against the Cavaliers, but there’s still the task of running good offense for more than half the game. Notre Dame has been stuck trying to all year, a type of inconsistency often found in teams at the bottom of league standings. Perhaps aside from budding star Laszewski, it’s hard to know what any given player is going to do on a certain night. Defense has been even more difficult. Last time out against Virginia, diminutive but hiccup-quick point junior point guard Kihei Clark was the bugaboo. He sliced through Notre Dame’s defense, whether it was man or zone, and resided in the paint all evening. He distributed and scored, ending with 19 points, five assists and no turnovers. His efforts helped Virginia produce 18 unguarded jump-shot attempts. “What we couldn’t do is keep Clark out of the lane at key times,” Brey said. “He’s such a winner. We have to be better there.”

Notre Dame (3-7, 0-4 ACC) at No. 18 Virginia (7-2, 3-0)

When: Wednesday, Jan. 13, 4:30 p.m. ET Where: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Va. TV: ACC Network Radio: Notre Dame basketball radio network Series history: Virginia leads 15-2 KenPom prediction: Virginia 67, Notre Dame 57 Other notes: