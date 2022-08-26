Notre Dame names captains for 2022 season
Eight days before the first game of the 2022 season, the Irish have named six team captains.
On Friday, the program announced that Bo Bauer, JD Bertrand, Avery Davis, Isaiah Foskey, Michael Mayer and Jarrett Patterson would hold the roles for the 2022 season. Davis and Patterson return as captains, while Bauer, Bertrand, Foksey and Mayer earned the nod for the first time.
They are Marcus Freeman's first group of captains as a head coach.
Davis and Patterson hit historical marks with the announcement as only the 25th and 26th two-time captains in program history. Jack Mullen (1897-99) is the only player to earn the honor three times.
Friday's announcement marks the fourth time the Irish have named six or more team captains.
In 2017, Josh Adams, DeShone Kizer, Greer Martini, Mike McGlinchey, Nyles Morgan, Quenton Nelson, Drue Tranquill and Austin Webster were the largest group. Two years later, Ian Book, Jalen Elliott, Chris Finke, Alohi Gilman, Robert Hainsey, Khalid Kareem and Julian Okwara held the post.
Avery Davis, Kyle Hamilton, Kurt Hinish, Jarrett Patterson, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Drew White and Kyren Williams earned the honors last season.
Until 1972 — Ara Parseghian's ninth as head coach — Notre Dame recognized no more than two captains.
The Irish kick off the 2022 season on Sept. 3 against Ohio State.
