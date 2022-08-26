Eight days before the first game of the 2022 season, the Irish have named six team captains.

On Friday, the program announced that Bo Bauer, JD Bertrand, Avery Davis, Isaiah Foskey, Michael Mayer and Jarrett Patterson would hold the roles for the 2022 season. Davis and Patterson return as captains, while Bauer, Bertrand, Foksey and Mayer earned the nod for the first time.

They are Marcus Freeman's first group of captains as a head coach.

Davis and Patterson hit historical marks with the announcement as only the 25th and 26th two-time captains in program history. Jack Mullen (1897-99) is the only player to earn the honor three times.