The University of Notre Dame will hold its first preseason football practice late afternoon on Wednesday, Aug. 12, per Notre Dame assistant athletics director/football communications representative Katy Lonergan .

The practice will not be open to the media, but head coach Brian Kelly is expected to be made available after the session in a Zoom meeting with media members to answer inquiries about the team.

Fall semester class began on Monday, so the practice time might be the typical 4 to 6 p.m. window that is done during a season.

The confirmation from Notre Dame came shortly after the Big Ten announced that it will postpone football this fall and possibly attempt to play its season next spring. The Pac-12 also announced shortly afterward that it would not play this fall.

Meanwhile, the ACC — where Notre Dame will be a full-time football member this year with a chance to win the league title — stated earlier this week that it “absolutely” plans to move forward with a football season in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For now, Notre Dame is scheduled to open the 2020 campaign with a home game versus Duke Sept. 12 as part of its realigned 10-game ACC schedule. Whether a non-conference game will be added remains unclear.

The final regular season game for now is slated to be Syracuse at home on Dec. 5, with the ACC championship game either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19 in Charlotte, N.C.