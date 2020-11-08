Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 2 In Both Polls After Beating Clemson
Toppling the No. 1 team unsurprisingly carried some weight with poll voters.
Notre Dame (7-0, 6-0 ACC) moved up two spots to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll after defeating then-No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in double overtime Saturday night. The Irish are behind only Alabama in both and received two first-place votes in the AP poll.
Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC) dropped to No. 4 in both rankings, while Ohio State remained at No. 3. Notre Dame earned two first-place votes in the AP poll and four in the coaches' poll.
The Irish's defeat of the Tigers was their first of a top-five team at the time of the game in coach Brian Kelly's 11 seasons and first of the No. 1 team since beating Florida State in 1993.
Miami is the only other ACC team in the top 25, at No. 9, giving the conference three top-10 teams.
Full AP Top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Notre Dame
3. Ohio State
4. Clemson
5. Texas A&M
6. Florida
7. Cincinnati
8. BYU
9. Miami
10. Indiana
11. Oregon
12. Georgia
13. Wisconsin
14. Oklahoma State
15. Coastal Carolina
16. Marshall
17. Iowa State
18. Oklahoma
19. SMU
20. USC
21. Texas
22. Liberty
23. Northwestern
24. Auburn
25. Louisiana
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.