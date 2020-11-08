Toppling the No. 1 team unsurprisingly carried some weight with poll voters.

Notre Dame (7-0, 6-0 ACC) moved up two spots to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll after defeating then-No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in double overtime Saturday night. The Irish are behind only Alabama in both and received two first-place votes in the AP poll.

Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC) dropped to No. 4 in both rankings, while Ohio State remained at No. 3. Notre Dame earned two first-place votes in the AP poll and four in the coaches' poll.



