 Notre Dame Football Moves Up To No. 2 In Both Polls After Beating Top-Ranked Clemson
Patrick Engel
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Toppling the No. 1 team unsurprisingly carried some weight with poll voters.

Notre Dame (7-0, 6-0 ACC) moved up two spots to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Poll after defeating then-No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in double overtime Saturday night. The Irish are behind only Alabama in both and received two first-place votes in the AP poll.

Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC) dropped to No. 4 in both rankings, while Ohio State remained at No. 3. Notre Dame earned two first-place votes in the AP poll and four in the coaches' poll.


Notre Dame defeated top-ranked Clemson and moved up to No. 2 in both major polls.
The Irish's defeat of the Tigers was their first of a top-five team at the time of the game in coach Brian Kelly's 11 seasons and first of the No. 1 team since beating Florida State in 1993.

Miami is the only other ACC team in the top 25, at No. 9, giving the conference three top-10 teams.

Full AP Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Notre Dame

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Indiana

11. Oregon

12. Georgia

13. Wisconsin

14. Oklahoma State

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Marshall

17. Iowa State

18. Oklahoma

19. SMU

20. USC

21. Texas

22. Liberty

23. Northwestern

24. Auburn

25. Louisiana

{{ article.author_name }}