Notre Dame Moves Up Three Spots In Week 2 AP Poll
Notre Dame figured to move up in the AP Top 25 no matter the result of its opener against Duke.
The Irish, who opened the season ranked 10th, would have three teams ahead of them in the preseason poll disappear in the first in-season ranking because of a coronavirus-related quirk. All teams were eligible to be voted into the AP's preseason top 25, but after that, voters could only submit ballots with teams who are playing this season.
So out went 54 teams, including top-10 ones Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon - and up went Notre Dame to No. 7.
The Irish defeated Duke 27-13 Saturday, moving to 1-0. They're ranked behind still-No. 1 Clemson, Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia, Florida and LSU.
Notre Dame is one of seven ACC teams in the top 25, up from three the prior week thanks to the dropout of several more teams who aren't playing. North Carolina is 12th, followed by No. 17 Miami, No. 18 Louisville, No. 20 Virginia Tech and No. 25 Pitt. All won last week except for Virginia Tech, which did not play.
Notre Dame next plays South Florida Sept. 19.
Twelve of the teams in the top 25 have yet to play this season.
Full AP Top 25
1-Clemson
2-Alabama
3-Oklahoma
4-Georgia
5-Florida
6-LSU
7-Notre Dame
8-Auburn
9-Texas
10-Texas A&M
11-Okla State
12-UNC
13-Cincinnati
14-UCF
15-Tennessee
16-Memphis
17-Miami
18-Louisville
19-Louisiana
20-Virginia Tech
21-BYU
22-Army
23-Kentucky
24-App State
25-Pitt
