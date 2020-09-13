Notre Dame figured to move up in the AP Top 25 no matter the result of its opener against Duke.

The Irish, who opened the season ranked 10th, would have three teams ahead of them in the preseason poll disappear in the first in-season ranking because of a coronavirus-related quirk. All teams were eligible to be voted into the AP's preseason top 25, but after that, voters could only submit ballots with teams who are playing this season.

So out went 54 teams, including top-10 ones Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon - and up went Notre Dame to No. 7.