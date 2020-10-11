 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Moves Up One Spot To No. 4 In Oct. 11 AP Poll
Notre Dame Moves Up One Spot In Oct. 11 AP Poll

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Notre Dame moved up a spot in the AP Top 25.

The Irish (3-0, 2-0 ACC) are ranked No. 4 in Sunday's AP poll after beating Florida State 42-26. They jumped up because Florida, previously ranked fourth, lost at Texas A&M earlier Saturday. They're behind Clemson, Alabama and Georgia and next play Louisville on Oct. 17.

North Carolina is behind Notre Dame at No. 5 as the third ACC team in the top five. The Tar Heels (3-0, 3-0 ACC) defeated Virginia Tech 56-45 on Saturday.

(Fighting Irish media)

Five ACC teams are in the top 25. Miami dropped from No. 7 to 13 after losing at Clemson, 42-17. Virginia Tech fell from 19th to 23rd.

Here's this week's full poll, which does not have the defending national champion for the first time since 2011. LSU (1-2) lost at Missouri 45-41 and dropped out of the rankings.

AP Top 25.

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Notre Dame

5. North Carolina

6. Ohio State

7. Oklahoma State

8. Cincinnati

9. Penn State

10. Florida

11. Texas A&M

12. Oregon

13. Miami

14. Auburn

15. BYU

16. Wisconsin

17. SMU

18. Tennessee

19. Michigan

20. Iowa State

21. Louisiana

22. Kansas State

23. Virginia Tech

24. Minnesota

25. USC

