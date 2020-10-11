Notre Dame moved up a spot in the AP Top 25.

The Irish (3-0, 2-0 ACC) are ranked No. 4 in Sunday's AP poll after beating Florida State 42-26. They jumped up because Florida, previously ranked fourth, lost at Texas A&M earlier Saturday. They're behind Clemson, Alabama and Georgia and next play Louisville on Oct. 17.

North Carolina is behind Notre Dame at No. 5 as the third ACC team in the top five. The Tar Heels (3-0, 3-0 ACC) defeated Virginia Tech 56-45 on Saturday.