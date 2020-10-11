Notre Dame Moves Up One Spot In Oct. 11 AP Poll
Notre Dame moved up a spot in the AP Top 25.
The Irish (3-0, 2-0 ACC) are ranked No. 4 in Sunday's AP poll after beating Florida State 42-26. They jumped up because Florida, previously ranked fourth, lost at Texas A&M earlier Saturday. They're behind Clemson, Alabama and Georgia and next play Louisville on Oct. 17.
North Carolina is behind Notre Dame at No. 5 as the third ACC team in the top five. The Tar Heels (3-0, 3-0 ACC) defeated Virginia Tech 56-45 on Saturday.
Five ACC teams are in the top 25. Miami dropped from No. 7 to 13 after losing at Clemson, 42-17. Virginia Tech fell from 19th to 23rd.
Here's this week's full poll, which does not have the defending national champion for the first time since 2011. LSU (1-2) lost at Missouri 45-41 and dropped out of the rankings.
AP Top 25.
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Notre Dame
5. North Carolina
6. Ohio State
7. Oklahoma State
8. Cincinnati
9. Penn State
10. Florida
11. Texas A&M
12. Oregon
13. Miami
14. Auburn
15. BYU
16. Wisconsin
17. SMU
18. Tennessee
19. Michigan
20. Iowa State
21. Louisiana
22. Kansas State
23. Virginia Tech
24. Minnesota
25. USC
----
