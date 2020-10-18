 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Moves Up One Spot To Third In Oct. 18 AP Top 25 Poll
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-18 13:43:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame Moves Up One Spot In Oct. 18 AP Poll

Patrick Engel • BlueAndGold
Beat Writer
@PatrickEngel_
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame's 12-7 win over Louisville wasn't exactly pretty.

Turns out, though, it's worth more than a loss to a top-five team in the eyes of AP voters.

Notre Dame moved up one spot to No. 3 in the Sunday's AP Top 25, switching places with Georgia, which lost 41-24 at No. 2 Alabama Saturday night. It's the Irish's highest AP ranking since Dec. 3, 2018, when they were also third.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

Notre Dame moved up a spot in the rankings.
Notre Dame moved up a spot in the rankings. (Andris Visockis)

Notre Dame (4-0, 3-0 ACC) has the longest win streak in the FBS, at ten games.

The Irish have played four straight home games against unranked opponents and heads on the road next week to play Pitt. They have won 22 straight home games and 28 straight over unranked teams.

Five other ACC teams are in the top 25: Clemson (No. 1), Miami (No. 11), North Carolina (No. 14), Virginia Tech (No. 19) and North Carolina State (No. 23). The Tar Heels dropped nine spots after a 31-28 loss at Florida State. N.C. State, meanwhile, moved into the rankings after a 31-20 win over Duke, its third straight victory.

Here is the full top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Notre Dame

4. Georgia

5. Ohio State

6. Oklahoma State

7. Texas A&M

8. Penn State

9. Cincinnati

10. Florida

11. Miami

12. BYU

13. Oregon

T14. North Carolina

T14. Wisconsin

16. SMU

17. Iowa State

18. Michigan

19. Virginia Tech

20. Kansas State

21. Minnesota

22. Marshall

23. N.C. State

24. USC

25. Coastal Carolina

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}