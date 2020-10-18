Notre Dame's 12-7 win over Louisville wasn't exactly pretty. Turns out, though, it's worth more than a loss to a top-five team in the eyes of AP voters. Notre Dame moved up one spot to No. 3 in the Sunday's AP Top 25, switching places with Georgia, which lost 41-24 at No. 2 Alabama Saturday night. It's the Irish's highest AP ranking since Dec. 3, 2018, when they were also third.

Notre Dame moved up a spot in the rankings. (Andris Visockis)

Notre Dame (4-0, 3-0 ACC) has the longest win streak in the FBS, at ten games. The Irish have played four straight home games against unranked opponents and heads on the road next week to play Pitt. They have won 22 straight home games and 28 straight over unranked teams. Five other ACC teams are in the top 25: Clemson (No. 1), Miami (No. 11), North Carolina (No. 14), Virginia Tech (No. 19) and North Carolina State (No. 23). The Tar Heels dropped nine spots after a 31-28 loss at Florida State. N.C. State, meanwhile, moved into the rankings after a 31-20 win over Duke, its third straight victory.