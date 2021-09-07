Notre Dame moves up in first regular-season AP top 25

Notre Dame did not take a hit in the polls after a narrow escape over unranked Florida State in its opener.

In fact, the Irish moved up a spot because the voters dinged another team for a more confounding near-upset.

Notre Dame is No. 8 in the first regular-season AP top 25 poll, released Tuesday. It leaped Iowa State, which fell from No. 7 to No. 9 after holding off Football Championship Series opponent Northern Iowa 16-10 at home.

New No. 7 Cincinnati stayed one spot above Notre Dame. The teams are separated by 76 points. Notre Dame is 25 points ahead of Iowa State.

Three Notre Dame opponents were big movers in this week’s poll. North Carolina fell 14 spots to No. 24 after an opening-week loss to Virginia Tech. Wisconsin dropped six places to No. 18 after falling to Penn State at home. Virginia Tech, unranked in the preseason, is the No. 19 team. Cincinnati’s and No. 14 USC’s one-spot jumps were smaller changes.

Notre Dame is No. 7 in the coaches poll, the same spot it occupied in the preseason edition.