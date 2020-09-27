Notre Dame is a top-five team. The Irish (2-0, 1-0 ACC) moved up two spots to the No. 5 spot in the latest AP top 25 poll, leaping Oklahoma and LSU after each lost to unranked opponents Saturday. They're ranked only behind Clemson, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The poll also allowed Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American teams to be ranked again after those conferences announced they would play this fall after previously postponing their seasons. They were allowed in the preseason poll, but not in the two subsequent ones release after a week of games.

Notre Dame moved up two spots to No. 5 in the AP top 25. (Notre Dame Athletics)