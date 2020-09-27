Notre Dame Moves Into Top Five Of AP Poll
Notre Dame is a top-five team.
The Irish (2-0, 1-0 ACC) moved up two spots to the No. 5 spot in the latest AP top 25 poll, leaping Oklahoma and LSU after each lost to unranked opponents Saturday. They're ranked only behind Clemson, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
The poll also allowed Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and Mid-American teams to be ranked again after those conferences announced they would play this fall after previously postponing their seasons. They were allowed in the preseason poll, but not in the two subsequent ones release after a week of games.
Ohio State, Penn State and Oregon were ranked ahead of Notre Dame in the preseason poll, but are now behind the Irish. They will start their seasons in late October or early November. All told, five teams from the Big Ten and Pac-12 re-entered the poll.
The ACC now has three top-10 teams, with No. 8 Miami joining after a 52-10 win over Florida State. North Carolina (12th) and Pitt (24th) are the conference's other teams in the rankings. Virginia Tech earned the most votes of unranked teams.
Notre Dame is also ranked fifth in the coaches' poll.
Here's the full AP top 25:
1. Clemson (2-0)
2. Alabama (1-0)
3. Florida (1-0)
4. Georgia (1-0)
5. Notre Dame (2-0)
6. Ohio State (0-0)
7. Auburn (1-0)
8. Miami (3-0)
9. Texas (2-0)
10. Penn State (0-0)
11. UCF (2-0)
12. North Carolina (1-0)
13. Texas A&M (1-0)
14. Oregon (0-0)
15. Cincinnati (2-0)
16. Mississippi State (1-0)
17. Oklahoma State (2-0)
18. Oklahoma (0-1)
19. Wisconsin (0-0)
20. LSU (0-1)
21. Tennessee (1-0)
22. BYU (2-0)
23. Michigan (0-0)
24. Pitt (3-0)
25. Memphis (1-0)
