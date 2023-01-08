With a little over 90 seconds to play and down six points, Notre Dame junior Maddy Westbeld took a pass near the top of the key from graduate senior Dara Mabrey. Without a North Carolina defender in her space, Westbeld grabbed the ball and just stumbled, creating a traveling call and turnover No. 18 in the team’s 19-turnover performance. It was that kind of epically awful Sunday afternoon for the No. 4-ranked team in a 60-50 loss in front of almost 4,000 in Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, N.C. SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

The Tar Heels (10-5, 1-3) came in ranked No. 22, but were mired in a four-game losing streak coming in. The turnover issue is expanding in seriousness for the 12-2 (3-1 ACC) Irish, who average over 16 a game – 166th in the country. But they could have overcome the ball-handling and passing blunders, as well as the Tar Heels, were it not for what was basically a total offensive blackout. Consider these numbers for a team that was averaging 84.1 points a game (ninth in NCAA) and shooting at a 49.8% clip (fifth in NCAA) coming in. – Notre Dame hit just 3 of its first 17 shots and finished 16-for-57 for 28.1% – The Irish were 2-for-22 on 3-pointers with Mabry, their most prolific perimeter shooter, going 1-for-11 on threes and 3-for-15 overall. – Notre Dame averages 19 assists a game and recorded just seven. – The Irish made less than 50% of their layups (7-for-17). So many scorers on this ND roster with five players averaging in double figures and only one shot over 50% for the day – Olivia Miles, who led the Irish with 15 points. She was 0-for-4 from the 3-point line, but 5-for-9 from the field. Sonia Citron had 11 points with four coming from the free throw line. “I think we have great shooters, but the shots just didn't fall tonight,” Irish coach Niele Ivey said. “I thought we had some good looks. “I thought their zone really slowed us down …” Ivey was bothered more by the defensive effort. “Defensively, we didn’t come out with the toughness I wanted … we didn’t play our style of game,” she said. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

