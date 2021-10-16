Notre Dame midseason roster update: redshirt status, injury log, attrition
Every college football team technically has two freshman classes this year thanks to the NCAA's COVID-19 blanket wavier that gave all 2020 players an extra season of eligibility.
The 2021 and 2020 classes each began this fall with five years to play four seasons. The 2021 group enrolled as freshman this spring and summer as normal. Members of the 2020 class are now academic sophomores but did not start their eligibility clock until this year because of the waiver. That means no one in either class has used a redshirt year.
Here's a bye-week look at the redshirt statuses of every player in Notre Dame's 2021 and 2020 classes, as well as an overview of season-ending injuries and players currently sidelined due to non-season ending ailments.
(Note: Notre Dame's official participation tracker, Pro Football Focus' participation log and per-snap tracker and BlueandGold.com's participation log were used. Discrepancies in appearances between them are noted).
2021 class
Played in more than four games and will not redshirt:
• Wide receiver Lorenzo Styles Jr. (six games)
• Tight end Mitchell Evans (six games)
• Offensive tackle Joe Alt (six games)
• Walk-on linebacker Davis Sherwood (six games, all snaps on special teams)
• Running back Audric Estime (five games, all snaps on special teams)
Played in four games and will burn redshirt with next appearance:
• Quarterback Tyler Buchner
• Wide receiver Deion Colzie
• Safety Justin Walters (all snaps on special teams)
Played in fewer than four games:
• Tight end Cane Berrong (three games)
• Linebacker Prince Kollie (three)
• Cornerback Philip Riley (two, all snaps on special teams)
• Running back Logan Diggs (one)
• Offensive tackle Blake Fisher (one)
• Offensive guard Rocco Spindler (one, all snaps on special teams)
• Linebacker Kahanu Kia (one, all snaps on special teams)
• Safety Khari Gee (one, all snaps on special teams*)
(*Pro Football Focus lists Gee as having played in one game, while Notre Dame's official participation tracker says he has not played).
Has not played:
• Quarterback Ron Powlus III
• Wide receiver Jayden Thomas
• Offensive lineman Pat Coogan
• Offensive lineman Caleb Johnson
• Defensive end Will Schweitzer
• Defensive end Jason Onye
• Defensive tackle Gabriel Rubio
• Cornerback JoJo Johnson
• Cornerback Ryan Barnes
• Cornerback Chance Tucker
• Kicker Joshua Bryan
2020 class
Played in more than four games and will not redshirt:
• Running back Chris Tyree (six games)
• Tight end Michael Mayer (six)
• Offensive tackle Tosh Baker (five)
• Defensive tackle Rylie Mills (six)
• Defensive end Alex Ehrensberger (six*)
• Wide receiver/linebacker Xavier Watts (five, all snaps on special teams)
• Cornerback Ramon Henderson (six)
• Cornerback Clarence Lewis (six)
Played in four games and will burn redshirt with next appearance:
• Offensive tackle Michael Carmody
• Defensive end Jordan Botelho
Played in fewer than four games:
• Quarterback Drew Pyne (two)
• Tight end Kevin Bauman (one)
• Defensive tackle Aidan Keanaaina (one)
• Cornerback Caleb Offord (one, all snaps on special teams*)
(*PFF lists Offord as having played in one game, while Notre Dame's official participation tracker has zero appearances. PFF lists Ehrensberger with six appearances, while Notre Dame has five.)
Has not played:
• Long snapper Alex Peitsch
Injury log
Season-ending injuries:
• Wide receiver Joe Wilkins Jr. (torn MCL, played five games), tight end Cane Berrong (torn ACL), defensive end Osita Ekwonu (torn Achilles, hurt in offseason), linebacker Paul Moala (torn Achilles, played one game), linebacker Shayne Simon (torn labrum, played one game), linebacker Marist Liufau (lower leg fracture, hurt in preseason)
Players currently out with not definitively season-ending injuries:
• Tight end Michael Mayer (adductor strain, played six games, on track to play vs. USC Oct. 23), Tight end Kevin Bauman (leg fracture, played one game, six-week timeline from Sept. 5), offensive tackle Blake Fisher (meniscus, played one game, potentially season-ending), Jacob Lacey (TBD, played six games)
Departures
Left team:
• Wide receiver Lawrence Keys III (left after one game)