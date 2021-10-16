Notre Dame midseason roster update: redshirt status, injury log, attrition

Every college football team technically has two freshman classes this year thanks to the NCAA's COVID-19 blanket wavier that gave all 2020 players an extra season of eligibility.

The 2021 and 2020 classes each began this fall with five years to play four seasons. The 2021 group enrolled as freshman this spring and summer as normal. Members of the 2020 class are now academic sophomores but did not start their eligibility clock until this year because of the waiver. That means no one in either class has used a redshirt year.

Here's a bye-week look at the redshirt statuses of every player in Notre Dame's 2021 and 2020 classes, as well as an overview of season-ending injuries and players currently sidelined due to non-season ending ailments.