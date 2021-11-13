Notre Dame men’s hoops defeats Cal State Northridge 68-53 in season opener

Irish head coach Mike Brey celebrated throughout the preseason the immediate impact and rotational ascent his star freshman Blake Wesley was demonstrating. Wesley made the high praise look well warranted Saturday in the season opener for the Irish, scoring a team-high 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting in 24 minutes off the bench in a 68-53 win over Cal State Northridge at Purcell Pavilion. Wesley’s play and spark off the bench was especially critical in the first half.

Graduate student forward Paul Atkinson Jr. scored 16 points and pulled down six rebounds in his Fighting Irish debut. (Courtesy Notre Dame)