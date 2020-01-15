News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-15 09:05:13 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Notre Dame Men's Basketball Recruiting Nuggets

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on the Notre Dame men's basketball team's recruiting efforts, including the latest with four-star guard Blake Wesley and plans for the Irish finishing up the 2020 class.

Local four-star guard Blake Wesley visited Notre Dame over the weekend.
