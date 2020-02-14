Notre Dame will attempt to avoid some dubious history in its program’s history when it plays at 21-3 (11-2 in ACC) and No. 7 Duke Saturday afternoon (4 p.m., ESPN). Since defeating No. 6 Wichita State (66-65) on Nov. 22, 2017 to capture the prestigious Maui Invitational, the Fighting Irish have lost 19 consecutive games versus opposition ranked by the Associated Press at the time of the game, most recently at No. 5 Florida State (85-84) on Jan. 25.

A victory at No. 7 Duke on Saturday would put Notre Dame back into bona fide NCAA Tournament conversation. (Neil Remond/USA TODAY Sports)

That streak tied the school record set from 1994-98, although one of those victories was against an Indiana team ranked No. 22 by the Coaches poll. Some dubious late-game officiating at FSU three weeks ago led to an outburst by the generally mild-mannered but then extremely frustrated Mike Brey that resulted in a $20,000 fine.

More than anything, Brey and his Fighting Irish (15-9 overall, 6-7 in the ACC) realize the desperate need to pull off a victory against a premier opponent to get back into NCAA Tournament conversation.

Saturday’s game at Duke and then hosting No. 8 Florida State on March 4 likely will be the last two opportunities in the remaining seven-game regular season to achieve that feat. “Last year Syracuse got into the NCAA Tournament with 13 losses (20-13 overall),” Brey noted. “They got in because they won at Cameron (Duke’s home court).” Another example last year was 13-loss St. John’s, which also was 8-10 in its league — but won against top-15 teams Marquette and Villanova. Different years and leagues aren't apples and apples comparisons, but the fact remains that while the Irish are vastly improved from last year, they still have not posted an attention-grabbing conquest. “We’re searching for those Quad-1 quality wins,” Brey said. “We’re kind of hovering, but you need some big scalps to move the needle down the stretch.” Notre Dame is seeking its second win ever in Durham and trails Duke 7-25 in the all-time series. The lone victory at Duke occurred in 2016, when the Irish defeated the No. 9 Blue Devils 95-91. As a freshman then, current graduate student Rex Pflueger converted a clutch late-shot clock three-point field goal in that victory. After joining the ACC in 2013, the Irish claimed victories in five of the first six meetings between Notre Dame and Duke as ACC opponents. However, they have lost five straight since then.



RAISING THE SPEED LIMIT

After playing two games in three days at Clemson last Sunday (61-57 win) and Virginia (50-49 overtime defeat), Notre Dame is going from a 30-miles per hour school zone road straight to the Autobahn when it faces Duke on Saturday before hosting North Carolina on Monday.

Among 15 ACC teams, Virginia easily is last in scoring per game (56.5), while Clemson is 13th (66.0). Conversely, Duke is far and away No. 1 in scoring with an 82.6 average, while Louisville is second at 75.3 and the Irish and Florida State are tied for third at 75.1. Consequently, Brey has had his team practicing with a 20-second shot clock this week. “Our pace has been quicker this year,” Brey said. “It’s not like it’s been a total new territory for us. We’ve thrown ahead, we’ve played faster — you almost kind of like a team that’s going to go 1-2 passes and shoot it instead of grinding you (a la Clemson and Virginia). “When we’re moving and running and scoring, that’s a great flow for us — and then try to change defenses.” Like the 88-87 win at Syracuse on Jan. 4 and the 85-84 defeat at Florida State on Jan. 25, the Irish likely will need to score in the 80s to have a chance at victory. “We’re going to have to make double-digit threes and hopefully slow them down in spots,” Brey summarized. Yet, playing too fast against the Blue Devils could be self-defeating. “We have to talk about some walk-up situations,” Brey said. “…Changing tempos, changing defenses, playing zone makes them stop a little bit. They really play downhill.”



DUKE PERSONNEL