Not with three seconds left. Not with one second remaining. No, not even with 0.6 on the clock — such as Torin Francis’s lay-in versus No. 4 Pitt on Feb. 9, 2003 for a 66-64 Fighting Irish victory.

Notre Dame’s 80-77 victory versus Wake Forest in the ACC Tournament saw a rare achievement: the walk-off basket at the horn by junior guard Trey Wertz after a sensational block, fast-break dribble and pass from fellow transfer guard Cormac Ryan .

Over the course of my following Notre Dame’s basketball program exactly 50 years, this type of walk-off moment is achieved once about every seven to nine years.

Also, it has to be a walk-off win. Last year against Toledo, then sophomore Irish forward Nate Laszewski converted a three-pointer at the horn that merely put the Irish into overtime prior to a 64-62 win.

Then two months later Laszewski drilled a jumper with 1.8 seconds left to defeat North Carolina, 77-76.

Rex Pflueger had similar double heroics in the 21-year Mike Brey era. During Notre Dame’s second straight march to the Elite Eight in 2016, Pflueger tipped in a missed Irish attempt for the game-winning bucket with 1.5 seconds left in a 76-75 defeat of Stephen F. Austin.

A couple of years later on a fast-break he had a rebound put-back with 2.6 seconds left to upset Syracuse in the Carrier Dome, 51-49

Two of the most legendary Notre Dame baskets were by Dwight “The Iceman” Clay with baseline jumpers, but there was still time left for the opponent to tie or win.

The first came on Jan. 13, 1973 with four seconds left to defeat Marquette 71-69 and end its 81-game winning streak at home.

A year later on Jan. 19, 1974, Clay’s similar jumper at home with 29 seconds remaining snapped UCLA’s NCAA-record 88-game winning streak overall, 71-70.

Overshadowed is that during his career Clay also hit buzzer-beating buckets against Pitt and Ohio State that sent those games into overtime the Irish eventually won.

Another favorite was the first-round of the 1976 NCAA Tournament when Toby Knight tipped in a missed Irish attempt with two seconds left to defeat Cincinnati, 79-78. The clock never stopped as the stunned Bearcats didn’t call time out.

My memory is not infallible on the best from the past 50 years, but here are some of the buckets I recall as the most significant right as the horn sounded. Inadvertent omissions can be added later. I recall a basket by Brooks Boyer in December 1992 to defeat New Orleans 45-43, but have not been able to find any record if any time was still remaining.

(Note: From a women’s perspective, nothing tops Arike Ogunbowale’s epic national title shot, but this is strictly the men’s program):