Last week, Notre Dame’s women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw indicated that her days of having no more than 11 scholarship players on the roster — when the NCAA permits 15 for women — are over. Or at least they should be. That has emanated from a barrage of injuries and transfers the past several years that often left her with only seven (and even six in some games) scholarship players during the year.

Mike Brey has eight scholarship players eligible and available on the roster this season, not including Stanford transfer Cormac Ryan. (Matt Cashore/USA TODAY Sports)

But what about Fighting Irish men’s head coach Mike Brey? Unlike with the women, the NCAA allows 13 scholarships for the men’s program. However, like McGraw, Brey too has found himself with at times a precariously short bench the past couple of years.



In this calendar year alone, transfers by forward D.J. Harvey and center Chris Doherty, plus a season-ending December torn ACL injury to guard Robby Carmody, has left Notre Dame with eight scholarship players.

That’s not including Stanford transfer/guard and former top-100 recruit Cormac Ryan, who is ineligible this year but will have three years of eligibility remaining at the start of next season. Because the Irish graduate Rex Pflueger, John Mooney and T.J. Gibbs after this season, Notre Dame might have only nine scholarship players available at the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign. • Center Juwan Durham and wing Nik Djogo are eligible to return for a fifth season. • Comprising most of the team will be five juniors: guards Prentiss Hubb, Dane Goodwin, Ryan and Carmody, and forward Nate Laszewski. • Freshmen forwards Elijah Taylor and Matt Zona. Does Brey ever feel compelled to have a full 13? “It’s an interesting thought,” he responded. “We never have been by design not filled them. It’s not like ‘We don’t want to have 13.’ It’s kind of like what fits and how do you want to do it? “The only thing I would say is it’s nice to have one in your back pocket for a transfer all the time.” Durham and Ryan are the recent examples. “In this climate of the portal and transfers, having more numbers (available) is not necessarily a bad thing,” Brey said. “It’s funny how you say it during the season — and then when you want to put it into practice, it’s hard to fill them.”