Earlier this week, Rivals released its new men's basketball Rivals150 for the 2025 recruiting class and Notre Dame men's basketball is linked to several targets and prospects at each position. The Irish, who signed Rivals100 shooting guard Sir Mohammed in the 2024 class in addition to three-star recruits Cole Certa and Garrett Sundra, have not yet landed a commitment in their 2025 class. Head coach Micah Shrewsberry and his staff used last summer and fall to build their board and host targets and prospects on campus and have continued to do so with game visits this season. This upcoming spring, Notre Dame can inch one step closer to landing commitments through relationship-building, campus visits and attending grassroots basketball tournaments during the quiet and evaluation periods on the recruiting calendar. Inside ND Sports looked at each of Notre Dame's top-ranked targets and prospects in the 2025 class and detailed their movement in the rankings and offered latest feelings in their recruitments.

Five-star SF target Jalen Haralson

New ranking: Remained No. 8 overall Offer list: 25 including Auburn, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue and Virginia Recent visit history: Oct. 14, 2023 (USC football game) and Feb. 14 (Georgia Tech game) The rundown: Notre Dame took another step forward in Jalen Haralson's recruitment last month by getting him on campus for its 58-55 win over Georgia Tech, but heavy hitters like Auburn, Indiana, and Michigan State have all hosted the La Porte (Ind.) La Lumiere School product in the last year. Duke and Kansas are also looming, but Shrewsberry has the Irish firmly in the mix because of his long history of recruiting Haralson. Although listed as a small forward by Rivals, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound Harlason is a primary ball-handler and at his best creating for himself or others on the perimeter. Haralson plans to be one-and-done in college and offered insight into his recruitment earlier this year with Rivals basketball recruiting staff member Jason Jordan. “Relationships and style of play are two big things for me,” Haralson said. “I just want to be somewhere that I’ll be able to play my game and win. I have a lot of great options, so I’m confident I’ll make the right choice when the time comes. Right now, though, I still have a long way to go with my recruitment. I’m just taking it day by day at this point. I’m not in any type of rush or anything.”

Five-star SF target Trey McKenney

New ranking: Moved up one spot to No. 12 overall Offer list: 32 including Georgetown, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Providence, Rutgers, TCU, Texas and USC Recent visit history: N/A The rundown: The Irish didn't extend an offer to Flint (Mich.) St. Mary's small forward Trey McKenney until last August, which put them behind the eight ball and attempting to play catch up in his recruitment. The 6-5, 205-pound McKenney has not visited ND yet in his recruitment and elected to use official visits with Georgetown, Ole Miss, Rutgers and TCU.

Notre Dame hosted Malachi Moreno, pictured above with Micah Shrewsberry, for an unofficial visit last September during the Ohio State football game. Moreno is the third-highest ranked target in the 2025 class for the Irish. (Photo Provided)

Four-star PF target Malachi Moreno

New ranking: Moved down seven spots to No. 58 overall Offer list: 28 including Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Clemson, Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, Iowa, Missouri, LSU, Ohio State, Purdue and Tennessee Recent visit history: Sept. 23, 2023 (Ohio State football game) The rundown: Malachi Moreno is one of several players from the Indiana Elite grassroots basketball program on this list, the same organization that produced freshman guards Braeden Shrewsberry and Logan Imes. The 7-1, 220-pound Moreno spoke highly of the Irish and their program direction after his visit, but the Georgetown (Ky.) Great Crossing High School recruit has visited Kentucky three times in his recruitment, including two game-day visits this season. Moreno is the prototypical stretch big for Notre Dame's scheme under Shrewsberry and associate head coach Kyle Getter.

Trent Sisley, pictured above with Micah Shrewsberry, visited Notre Dame last October for the Pittsburgh football game. Sisley is a four-star recruit who the Irish offered last spring. (Charleston Bowles, Inside ND Sports)

Four-star PF target Trent Sisley

New ranking: Moved down nine spots to No. 72 overall Offer list: 10 including Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Northwestern, Ohio State, UCF and West Virginia Recent visit history: June 1, 2023 and Oct. 28 (Pittsburgh football game) The rundown: Many programs have put themselves in contention for Trent Sisley, and Notre Dame has continued to make the 6-7, 200-pound power forward a priority despite Indiana, Iowa, Purdue and Michigan State ramping up its efforts through his junior season. Sisley just visited the Boilermakers for their win against the Spartans on Saturday and is expected to play for Indiana Elite this spring and summer. "I think it went well," Sisley said about his ND visit last summer. "He (Shrewsberry) kind of showed and explained his system and how I would fit in. The staff definitely made it known all day how much they wanted me. I think my versatility could definitely fit into their system. I can stretch the floor and I can run in transition, so I think I could definitely fit their plans." Sisley averaged 24 points, 11.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game as a junior for Santa Claus Heritage Hills, who finished the season 19-5.

Four-star SG target Braylon Mullins

New ranking: Moved up four spots to No. 89 overall Offer list: 16 including Butler, Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa and Virginia Tech Recent visit history: Sept. 23 (Ohio State football game) The rundown: Braylon Mullins is a teammate of Sisley and Moreno on Indiana Elite and is a top in-state recruit the Irish are after this cycle. Indiana, Iowa and Purdue, although the latter has not extended an offer yet, figure to be ND's top competition. Shrewsberry traveled to central Indiana and watched Mullins open sectional play with a victory over Anderson last week before Greenfield Central High ultimately lost the sectional championship on Saturday. The 6-5, 185-pound Mullins, who takes pride in his ability from 3-point range, was a fan of the NBA influence in the Irish program after his visit last September. "I definitely had a good time," Mullins said. "The coaches presented everything well to me. The slideshow, coach Shrews was talking about their culture, their program and how they play basketball. Then the workouts — they had a great workout and then I got to play pickup with some of the guys. It was definitely a great experience." Mullins averaged 26.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest this season while shooting 44% from the 3-point line.

Four-star SF target Cam Ward

New ranking: Moved up 29 spots to No. 94 overall Offer list: 24 including Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Michigan State, Providence, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Villanova, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia Recent visit history: Sept. 16, 2023 (Central Michigan football game) The rundown: Notre Dame's first reported official visit for the 2025 class was Cam Ward, a 6-6, 190-pound small forward, last September. The Upper Marlboro (Md.) Largo has not returned to Notre Dame for a game-day visit this season and told Houston Wilson of CavsCorner a decision likely won't come until October or November.

Four-star SG prospect Dante Allen

New ranking: Moved down 41 spots to No. 95 overall Offer list: Five including Florida Gulf Coast, Memphis, Michigan, Miami (Fla.) and Villanova Recent visit history: N/A The rundown: Notre Dame hasn't offered Dante Allen yet, but the Miami (Fla.) Rivera Prep caught the eye of Getter last summer on the Nike EYBL grassroots basketball circuit and the sides have remained in communication since. The 6-4, 205-pound shooting guard is an NBA legacy recruit and son of current Miami Heat assistant coach Malik Allen, who attended Villanova from 1996-2000. “Coach [Kyle] Getter and the head coach, [Micah] Shrewsberry hit me up a little last summer and now it’s picking up again," Allen told Rivals basketball recruiting director Rob Cassidy in January. "They are just telling me about the team and what they are doing. They want the guys to really flow into each other and keep the base while adding younger guys. They want guys that are willing to blend in with each other.” Allen's likeliness to end up in ND's class will become clearer this spring and summer if an offer is given out and a visit is scheduled.

Four-star C target Eric Reibe

New ranking: Moved down 16 spots to No. 110 overall Offer list: 26 including Clemson, Creighton, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Ohio State, Providence, Purdue, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech Recent visit history: N/A The rundown: Eric Reibe, a 7-0, 230-pound center out of Potomac (Md.) Bullis School, plays on the same AAU basketball team as Ward and they received Irish offers on the same day last summer. Reibe has taken official visits to Iowa and Purdue, and the Irish seem to be more likely to target Christian Gurdak if they miss out on Moreno.

Azavier Robinson, pictured above, is a point guard target for the Irish in the 2025 recruiting class. Robinson has visited campus twice in his recruitment. (Photo Provided)

Four-star PG target Azavier Robinson

New ranking: Moved up 25 spots to No. 112 overall Offer list: 22 including Butler, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, St. John's, TCU and Xavier Recent visit history: June 5, 2023 and Sept. 23 (Ohio State football game) The rundown: Robinson is on the verge of the Rivals100 after climbing in latest update, and Notre Dame beat Butler, Indiana, Illinois and Ohio State to the punch by noticing Robinsons' talent and offering the Indianapolis Lawrence North point guard last summer during his unofficial visit. "It makes me feel like they believe in me," Robinson said on getting his ND offer early in the process. "Coach Shrews said that I was a dog and there are not many people like that. I appreciate that he noticed that because that's what I want people to see in me." The 6-1, 180-pound Robinson plays both ways and embodies the defensive mentality Shrewsberry would like from his players in the backcourt. Robinson visited Tennessee last month and reports additional interest from Purdue and Wisconsin.

Four-star PF prospect Jack McCaffery

New ranking: Moved down 18 spots to No. 119 overall Offer list: Four including Bryant, Butler, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech Recent visit history: N/A The rundown: Jack McCaffery is the second Notre Dame prospect ranked inside the Rivals150 along with Allen and is also the son of a coach. McCaffery's father, Fran McCaffery, is the head coach at Iowa, but Jack is looking elsewhere for his college home. Jack's mother, Margaret McCaffery, played on Notre Dame women's basketball team from 1988-92. Notre Dame has kept tabs on the 6-9, 205-pound recruit out of Iowa City (Iowa) West but not officially offered. Shrewsberry contacted Jack last August and gave him a rundown of his potential fit in Notre Dame's system.

Three-star SF target Colt Langdon

New ranking: Moved down seven spots to No. 135 overall Offer list: 20 including Butler, Illinois, Iowa, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and West Virginia Recent visit history: Sept. 2, 2023 (Tennessee State football game) The rundown: The 6-7, 210-pound Colt Langdon is a left-handed wing who received his Irish offer in October after the coaches evaluated him in person for a visit in September. He attends Raleigh (N.C.) Millbrook and plans to play with Team United this spring and summer. “I just want to prove myself in the EYBL,” Langdon told Jordan last month. “It’s the best competition, so I want to show what I can do against the best. That’s something that I’m really looking forward to. I feel like I have a lot to show people and prove, so I stay hungry." This season, Langdon finished with per-game averages of 27.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists.